By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music The music streaming service Spotify has launched a Playlist Tool that is geared for independent and rising artists. This allows emerging artists to upload their new music directly to the digital platform. This playlist tool serves as a medium in helping artists reach Spotify's editors. It also allows them to track their play, view analytics and see their fan-base demographics; moreover, artists are now able to upload their music directly, and they are able to submit their unreleased songs for consideration. These days, according to Many artists have experienced a huge spike in numbers when they were added to the "New Music Friday" Spotify Playlist. The streaming service revealed that in excess of 75,000 artists are featured each week on editorial playlists, and twice that amount is featured on its flagship playlist, Discover Weekly. In addition to his new playlist feature, On October 24, the company announced that it is taking playlist submissions feature out of its beta run. This tool has offered musicians and record labels a way to reach the streaming service's playlist editors, which are essential in making or breaking a new track, as well as aiding rising artists to reach a bigger audience.This playlist tool serves as a medium in helping artists reach Spotify's editors. It also allows them to track their play, view analytics and see their fan-base demographics; moreover, artists are now able to upload their music directly, and they are able to submit their unreleased songs for consideration.These days, according to Billboard , a high-profile placement on a Spotify playlist can feel like a coronation for an emerging artist. The music publication noted that over 10,000 tracks were added to Spotify's playlists during its limited beta run.Many artists have experienced a huge spike in numbers when they were added to the "New Music Friday" Spotify Playlist. The streaming service revealed that in excess of 75,000 artists are featured each week on editorial playlists, and twice that amount is featured on its flagship playlist, Discover Weekly.In addition to his new playlist feature, Spotify has also announced a few new episodes of its original series, The Game Plan, which shares details on how playlists work. More about Spotify, playlist, Took, Artists, Independent Spotify playlist Took Artists Independent Indie