Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Natalia Morris, the lead vocalist, guitarist and principal songwriter of the country trio Southern Halo, chatted with Digital Journal about their new album "Just Like In the Movies." While it was difficult for Morris to select a personal favorite tune from the record, she noted that she leans more towards the intimate songs on the project. These include "Missing Mississippi," "Not Today" and "It's Always Been You." "These three songs were written out of pure vulnerability and honesty," she explained. Regarding their future plans, Morris said, "We plan on doing a lot more touring on the road and visiting radio stations to promote this album. Music videos will be filmed for each song to create a 'Just Like In The Movies' movie for all of our fans to watch and enjoy." Southern Halo noted that they would love to record a dream duet with The Swon Brothers. "The Swon Brothers are a sibling harmony group, too. Plus, they're super sweet guys," she said. Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology on the country music business, Morris said, "Technology has changed the music business in drastic ways. It is so much easier to share news and music with fans instantly thanks to social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube; however, having music at your fingertips kind of takes away the cool factor. Nothing is cooler than having a hard copy of your favorite artist's album in hand." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, she said, "I use technology for working out, training, tuning guitars, making music, editing photos and videos, and most importantly, sharing our music and connecting with our fans personally." For their fans, Morris concluded, "The new album is definitely a little different from our first. It's a concept album. All the songs connect telling our story as a band. We hope to have our 'movie' pieced together for our fans to watch towards the end of 2018 and early 2019." Their new album, which comes out tomorrow, is available for pre-order on To learn more about country trio Southern Halo, check out their On the song selection approach for their new CD, Morris said, "The album originally was created as a soundtrack to a movie script that I wrote with my sisters after a super realistic dream that I had one night. I knew exactly what type of song topics and energy levels were needed for each slot on the album. It was so much fun to create, kind of like putting together a puzzle. Since I was writing the soundtrack to our movie script, the songs flowed perfectly and were written from the heart."While it was difficult for Morris to select a personal favorite tune from the record, she noted that she leans more towards the intimate songs on the project. These include "Missing Mississippi," "Not Today" and "It's Always Been You." "These three songs were written out of pure vulnerability and honesty," she explained.Regarding their future plans, Morris said, "We plan on doing a lot more touring on the road and visiting radio stations to promote this album. Music videos will be filmed for each song to create a 'Just Like In The Movies' movie for all of our fans to watch and enjoy."Southern Halo noted that they would love to record a dream duet with The Swon Brothers. "The Swon Brothers are a sibling harmony group, too. Plus, they're super sweet guys," she said.On the impact of technology on the country music business, Morris said, "Technology has changed the music business in drastic ways. It is so much easier to share news and music with fans instantly thanks to social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube; however, having music at your fingertips kind of takes away the cool factor. Nothing is cooler than having a hard copy of your favorite artist's album in hand."Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, she said, "I use technology for working out, training, tuning guitars, making music, editing photos and videos, and most importantly, sharing our music and connecting with our fans personally."For their fans, Morris concluded, "The new album is definitely a little different from our first. It's a concept album. All the songs connect telling our story as a band. We hope to have our 'movie' pieced together for our fans to watch towards the end of 2018 and early 2019."Their new album, which comes out tomorrow, is available for pre-order on iTunes To learn more about country trio Southern Halo, check out their official website More about Southern Halo, The Swon Brothers, Album, Country Southern Halo The Swon Brothers Album Country