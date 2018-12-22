Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music Country sister trio Southern Halo chatted with Digital Journal about their musical inspirations, future plans, their dream duets and the impact of technology on the music business. When asked what inspires their music, Natalia said, "Real life experiences and emotions inspire me to make and play music. Going through life is a hard thing, and sometimes we all go through it in similar ways. Making music to connect with others is one of the many coolest pros about being a musician and songwriter." Christina continued, "The urging, driving feeling to share your expressions with any person or group of people through music, and the ability to create that mutual emotional experience as a whole is my sole inspiration." Hannah added, "Getting the opportunity to share the same feeling/life experiences with your fans and being able to spread positive messages in doing something you love." Dream duets Southern Halo listed such groups as The Swon Brothers, Lady Antebellum and Love and Theft, as their dream collaboration choices. "In my opinion, the most perfect, ideal collaboration would be with the great guys of Love and Theft," Christina said. "We recently had the amazing opportunity to share the stage with them more than a couple of times and can honestly say they're some of the most down-to-earth folks we've ever come to know, with incredible musical abilities." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Natalia said, "Technology has taken over in many different ways. For example, it has made it much easier for indie artists to acquire increased exposure of their music through music streaming platforms and using the world wide web for marketing strategies; however, file sharing technology has made it much harder to generate revenue from the increased exposure." Christina remarked, "I have a bittersweet relationship with modern technology. While media services and the world-wide-web have certainly made it easier for artists of all levels to have an equal opportunity at exposure, other services (streaming/file sharing) are evermore increasingly making it harder for these artists to receive enough profit to even generate revenue for the expenses paid to create their material." Hannah added, "Technology has changed so much through music it definitely makes it different in music because most people use tracks instead of real instruments." Regarding their use of technology in their daily routine as musicians, Natalia said, "I use social media to keep up with what is new and popular in today's society. I do love how I am exposed to lots of different artists with different sounds thanks to music platforms, and we also use our social media sites to post and share news and music with our fans." Christina continued, "I use the Internet every single day to compose music through apps such as GarageBand, to tune my drums with a special app called 'tune-bot,' and to keep time when I play drums through an app called 'Tempo Advance'." Hannah shared that she uses a lot of music apps such as Children's hospitals During this holiday season, Southern Halo worked with two children's hospitals. "The atmosphere at both occasions was filled with so much happiness and unconditional love that it could only be felt in the form of pure inspiration. I would do it all over again in a heartbeat if given the chance," Christina said. "It was so great sharing our music with a lot of sweet children and just being able to put a smile on their faces," Hannah added. Natalia continued, "It truly opens your eyes into another world. It reminds you how strong so many kids and families are, going through so much hurt and pain, and seeing them react in positive ways with the staff and doctors at the hospital makes it all the better. We love visiting with the kids, hearing their stories, and even getting to share songs with them. They truly are warriors. For their fans, Southern Halo thanked them all for their incredible love and support. "We love making music and we get to do that because of the fans," they said. To learn more about Southern Halo, check out their Southern Halo is made up of sisters Natalia, Christina, and Hannah Morris. 