Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSoundgarden earns first nomination for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     51 mins ago in Music
On October 15, Soundgarden earned its first-ever nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2020.
They have been eligible for a nomination since the year 2011, and they secured a nod in the ". The Soundgarden band members that are eligible for this nod include the late frontman Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron, Ben Shepherd, Kim Thayil, and Hiro Yamamoto.
On this nomination, Kim Thayil remarked on the band's social media page, "Thank you to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this wonderful acknowledgment of Soundgarden's legacy and body of work."
"Ben, Matt, and I feel very proud and honored. I know that Chris would feel the same esteem and regard to be recognized by this nomination," Thayil added.
Soundgarden is credited for being the first grunge group to release an album with a major record label. They also helped launch the alternate genre into mainstream.
They are one of 16 nominated acts on this year's ballot for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
As Digital Journal reported, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had passed away in May of 2017 at the age of 52.
Aside from his musical work with Soundgarden, Chris Cornell sang lead vocals and played guitar for Audioslave, and he was the founder and frontman of Temple of the Dog, the one-off tribute band that was dedicated to his late friend Andrew Wood.
To learn more about Soundgarden, check out their Facebook page.
More about soundgarden, chris cornell, Rock and roll hall of fame, audioslave
 
Latest News
Top News
Thai king strips 'disloyal' royal consort of all titles: palace
Op-Ed: Whistleblower protest — Australian media blackout front pages
Review: 'General Hospital' actors shine in Tarrytown, New York Special
Long-persecuted Yazidis welcome new 'sanctuary' temple
Turkey outlines 'safe zone' plan ahead of key deadline
Chatting with Bruce Soord of the UK rock band The Pineapple Thief Special
Launch of 2020 Ford Explorer not going as planned
Prince Harry admits he and Prince William 'on different paths'
Hong Kong leader visits mosque struck by blue water-cannon dye
Travelers worry and wait as unrest strands thousands at Chile airport