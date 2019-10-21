They have been eligible for a nomination since the year 2011, and they secured a nod in the ". The Soundgarden band members
that are eligible for this nod include the late frontman Chris Cornell
, Matt Cameron, Ben Shepherd, Kim Thayil, and Hiro Yamamoto.
On this nomination, Kim Thayil remarked on the band's social media page, "Thank you to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this wonderful acknowledgment of Soundgarden's legacy and body of work."
"Ben, Matt, and I feel very proud and honored. I know that Chris would feel the same esteem and regard to be recognized by this nomination," Thayil added.
Soundgarden is credited for being the first grunge group to release an album with a major record label. They also helped launch the alternate genre into mainstream.
They are one of 16 nominated acts on this year's ballot for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
As Digital Journal reported, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell
had passed away in May of 2017 at the age of 52.
Aside from his musical work with Soundgarden, Chris Cornell
sang lead vocals and played guitar for Audioslave, and he was the founder and frontman of Temple of the Dog, the one-off tribute band that was dedicated to his late friend Andrew Wood.
