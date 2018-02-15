Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Music Hip hop artist Souleye chatted with Digital Journal about his latest studio album "Wildman," as well as his future plans, and wife, Alanis Morissette. He listed "Snow Angel" as his personal favorite song on the album, which is a collaboration with Alanis Morissette. "It has my wife, Alanis, on it, so that is definitely a favorite," he said. Souleye revealed that he would love to work with Lynx again, and he praised her for being an "amazing 'producer." "Her and I are in talks about her producing a few songs for me. She has great hip hop beats, and a bluegrass sound," he said. Each day, Souleye is motivated by his wife and children to be "the best version of himself." "They inspire me to be creative," he said. Souleye Souleye publicity photo His advice for aspiring musicians is as follows: "Keep expressing yourself and being creative and follow your gut." Focus on the joy and the feeling that comes up when you're making music," he added. Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology on the music business, he said, "As far as recording and production goes, the use of plug-ins has had a huge impact. By plug-ins, I using ProTools. You can get a plug-in that has a recording engineer's pre-made vocal patch, where you don't necessarily need all the hardware these days." He continued, "Social media has created a huge community and network for people to share events, and the amount of streaming services (Soundcloud, Spotify and YouTube) has increased. It is exciting to support artists being artists." Souleye concluded, "I am working on a new record now. I am really excited about it. I feel it is one of my best work, and it has a lot of great collaborators on there." Wildman is available on To learn more about hip hop recording artist Souleye and his music, check out his On his album, Wildman, he said, "It took a few years to piece together. I was inspired by the record I wrote previously, and I wanted to 'Shapeshift' it, and change it into something. That's where I came up with the idea for Wildman."He listed "Snow Angel" as his personal favorite song on the album, which is a collaboration with Alanis Morissette. "It has my wife, Alanis, on it, so that is definitely a favorite," he said.Souleye revealed that he would love to work with Lynx again, and he praised her for being an "amazing 'producer." "Her and I are in talks about her producing a few songs for me. She has great hip hop beats, and a bluegrass sound," he said.Each day, Souleye is motivated by his wife and children to be "the best version of himself." "They inspire me to be creative," he said.His advice for aspiring musicians is as follows: "Keep expressing yourself and being creative and follow your gut." Focus on the joy and the feeling that comes up when you're making music," he added.On the impact of technology on the music business, he said, "As far as recording and production goes, the use of plug-ins has had a huge impact. By plug-ins, I using ProTools. You can get a plug-in that has a recording engineer's pre-made vocal patch, where you don't necessarily need all the hardware these days."He continued, "Social media has created a huge community and network for people to share events, and the amount of streaming services (Soundcloud, Spotify and YouTube) has increased. It is exciting to support artists being artists."Souleye concluded, "I am working on a new record now. I am really excited about it. I feel it is one of my best work, and it has a lot of great collaborators on there."Wildman is available on iTunes To learn more about hip hop recording artist Souleye and his music, check out his official website More about Souleye, Wildman, Album, Alanis morissette, Hip hop Souleye Wildman Album Alanis morissette Hip hop