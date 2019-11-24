Email
article imageSongwriting duo of The Monkees up for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart (better known as Boyce and Hart), the acclaimed songwriting team of The Monkees, have been earned a nomination for the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
Boyce and Hart were responsible for penning such classic songs by The Monkees as their catchy television theme song "Hey, Hey We're the Monkees," "Last Train to Clarksville" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone," which subsequently became a smash single for Paul Revere and the Raiders.
Speaking of "Last Train to Clarksville," as Digital Journal reported, the classic Monkees song just celebrated its 53rd anniversary since it topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
The songwriting duo's first big hit came in 1964 when Jay and the Americans reached No. 3 on the charts with "Come a Little Bit Closer."
Boyce and Hart signed with the record label A&M Records, where they would record such hit songs as "I Wonder What She's Doing Tonight" and "Alice Long (You're Still My Favorite Girlfriend)." Boyce and Hart also toured with The Monkees.
Alas, Tommy Boyce passed away on November 23, 1994. A posthumous induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame would be the quintessential homage to his music and legacy, as well as the legacy of the songwriting duo.
For more information on Boyce and Hart, visit their official homepage.
To learn more about the 2020 nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, check out the official website.
