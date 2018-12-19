Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Music Tucker Halpern and Sophie Hawley-Weld of the musical duo Sofi Tukker chatted with Digital Journal about their 2019 Grammy nod for "Best Dance/Electronic Album." While it was difficult to select a personal favorite song on the CD, a few that stand out include "Batshit" and "Benadryl." Speaking of "Benadryl," they noted that they have a remix of the song coming out soon, as well as a few others. "There are a couple of cool remixes coming," they hinted. On their plans for the future, Sophie said, "We have been writing nonstop, so there is a lot more new music. We are rolling out a new chapter of Sofi Tukker starting in 2019." For aspiring DJs and producers, Tucker said, "Make music that you love. Don't make music that you think people like right now. If you make something you love, you will be so much happier, especially since you will have to play it all the time. Thank God that we love our songs since we play them every day." The duo revealed that it was a privilege for them to perform at the Ultra Rooftop event at the Sony Music Building in New York. "That is always fun," Tucker said. "It's a fun challenge and we end up having a good time," Sophie added. Sofi Tukker shared that they were excited with the passage of the Music Modernization Act in Congress. "The laws tend to be a little behind, especially with it comes to technology and music. It was a long time coming, and it was nice that something good in government happened," they said. On the future of electronic music, Tucker said, "The beautiful part of dance music that makes me able to sleep at night is that people are always going to want to dance, and they are always going to want to have a good time. A lot of the music in the world is negative and depressing, so it means a lot to us to be able to make uplifting and inspiring music. For us, that is a trend that will continue." For their fans, they expressed a sincere "thank you." "We love what we do, and we are so grateful that we continue to do it. That's because people support us and feel connected to the music that we are making. It feels like a really meaningful relationship and a really unique one," Sophie said. The "Benadryl" remix package will be available on December 31 by To learn more about musical duo Sofi Tukker, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Sofi Tukker's On their 2019 Grammy nomination , they said, "That was crazy. We were in shock. A surreal, happy shock."While it was difficult to select a personal favorite song on the CD, a few that stand out include "Batshit" and "Benadryl." Speaking of "Benadryl," they noted that they have a remix of the song coming out soon, as well as a few others. "There are a couple of cool remixes coming," they hinted.On their plans for the future, Sophie said, "We have been writing nonstop, so there is a lot more new music. We are rolling out a new chapter of Sofi Tukker starting in 2019."For aspiring DJs and producers, Tucker said, "Make music that you love. Don't make music that you think people like right now. If you make something you love, you will be so much happier, especially since you will have to play it all the time. Thank God that we love our songs since we play them every day."The duo revealed that it was a privilege for them to perform at the Ultra Rooftop event at the Sony Music Building in New York. "That is always fun," Tucker said. "It's a fun challenge and we end up having a good time," Sophie added.Sofi Tukker shared that they were excited with the passage of the Music Modernization Act in Congress. "The laws tend to be a little behind, especially with it comes to technology and music. It was a long time coming, and it was nice that something good in government happened," they said.On the future of electronic music, Tucker said, "The beautiful part of dance music that makes me able to sleep at night is that people are always going to want to dance, and they are always going to want to have a good time. A lot of the music in the world is negative and depressing, so it means a lot to us to be able to make uplifting and inspiring music. For us, that is a trend that will continue."For their fans, they expressed a sincere "thank you." "We love what we do, and we are so grateful that we continue to do it. That's because people support us and feel connected to the music that we are making. It feels like a really meaningful relationship and a really unique one," Sophie said.The "Benadryl" remix package will be available on December 31 by clicking here To learn more about musical duo Sofi Tukker, check out their official Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed Sofi Tukker's Treehouse album. More about Sofi Tukker, Grammy, Dance, Electronic, Album Sofi Tukker Grammy Dance Electronic Album Treehouse