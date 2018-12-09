Email
article imageSofi Tukker earns 2019 Grammy nod for 'Best Electronic Album'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Musical duo Sofi Tukker has a major reason to be proud. The duo is nominated for a 2019 Grammy award for "Best Dance/Electronic Album."
In the "Best Dance/Electronic Album" Grammy category, Sofi Tukker's debut studio album Treehouse is nominated alongside Jon Hopkins (Singularity), Justice (Woman Worldwide), Sophie's Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides and Tokimonsta's Lune Rouge.
Sofi Tukker is made up of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern. In 2017, their single "Drinkee" received a Grammy nomination for "Best Dance Recording."
In other Sofi Tukker news, Digital Journal reviewed "Everybody Needs a Kiss," their collaboration with veteran electronic star Benny Benassi, which was released on Ultra Music.
Treehouse is available on iTunes.
To learn more about dance-pop duo Sofi Tukker, check out their official website, and their Facebook page.
Read More: Sofi Tukker sat down and chatted with Digital Journal this past September at the Ultra Rooftop event at the Sony Music Building in New York.
