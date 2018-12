In the "Best Dance/Electronic Album" Grammy category, Sofi Tukker's debut studio album Treehouse is nominated alongside Jon Hopkins (Singularity), Justice (Woman Worldwide), Sophie's Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides and Tokimonsta's Lune Rouge.Sofi Tukker is made up of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern. In 2017, their single "Drinkee" received a Grammy nomination for "Best Dance Recording."In other Sofi Tukker news, Digital Journal reviewed " Everybody Needs a Kiss ," their collaboration with veteran electronic star Benny Benassi , which was released on Ultra Music.Treehouse is available on iTunes To learn more about dance-pop duo Sofi Tukker, check out their official website , and their Facebook page : Sofi Tukker sat down and chatted with Digital Journal this past September at the Ultra Rooftop event at the Sony Music Building in New York.