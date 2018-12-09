In the "Best Dance/Electronic Album" Grammy category, Sofi Tukker's debut studio album Treehouse
is nominated alongside Jon Hopkins (Singularity
), Justice (Woman Worldwide
), Sophie's Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides
and Tokimonsta's Lune Rouge
.
Sofi Tukker is made up of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern. In 2017, their single "Drinkee" received a Grammy nomination for "Best Dance Recording."
In other Sofi Tukker news, Digital Journal reviewed "Everybody Needs a Kiss
," their collaboration with veteran electronic star Benny Benassi
, which was released on Ultra Music.
Treehouse
is available on iTunes
.
To learn more about dance-pop duo Sofi Tukker, check out their official website
, and their Facebook page
.
