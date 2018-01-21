Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Music New York - Trey Smith and Jennifer Fiedler from the country duo SmithField chatted with Digital Journal about their show at Irving Plaza in New York, and the digital transformation of the country music business. Earlier in the day, SmithField performed at the radio station NASH FM 94.7's Stage 17. "That was our very first official radio tour visit. That was surreal a little bit," Fielder admitted. "We worked six years to get to that point, so that was very cool. We met everybody that day at the station. They are awesome," she added. The duo will be touring with Granger Smith for additional shows. For a complete list of their touring schedule, check out their Regarding the success of their single "Hey Whiskey," Smith said, "We are excited about it. We believed in that song for a long time. We are happy to finally take it to terrestrial radio." "We call it 'our little song that could'," said Smith. "It's one of our favorite songs that we've ever written. We worked hard on it. We are excited for the fans to hear it." Fielder listed '90s country queens Faith Hill and LeAnn Rimes as two of her biggest heroes in the genre. Smith acknowledged that the Goo Goo Dolls were one of the bands that he idolized growing up. "Johnny Rzeznik is the guy that inspired me to write music in the first place," he said, about the Goo Goo Dolls front-man. In the dream duets department, SmithField shared that Justin Timberlake and Sara Bareilles as their top choices. Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology on the country music business, Fielder said, "Technology has changed it drastically, with Spotify being a major way people get music. Trey and I moved to Nashville six years ago, and we didn't have a Spotify account, and now that's the way we can stream our music. The industry has changed the most in the last three or four years." Smith added, "I'm a child of the '90s, so I feel strongly about CDs. Things come back around. I'm pushing to bring that back around." Their SmithField album is available on To learn more about country duo SmithField, check out their On January 18, they opened for country star Granger Smith at Irving Plaza in New York City, where SmithField's set was well-received by Digital Journal . "It was awesome. I loved it," Smith said. "I love playing New York since that's our biggest market," said Fielder.Earlier in the day, SmithField performed at the radio station NASH FM 94.7's Stage 17. "That was our very first official radio tour visit. That was surreal a little bit," Fielder admitted. "We worked six years to get to that point, so that was very cool. We met everybody that day at the station. They are awesome," she added.The duo will be touring with Granger Smith for additional shows. For a complete list of their touring schedule, check out their official website Regarding the success of their single "Hey Whiskey," Smith said, "We are excited about it. We believed in that song for a long time. We are happy to finally take it to terrestrial radio.""We call it 'our little song that could'," said Smith. "It's one of our favorite songs that we've ever written. We worked hard on it. We are excited for the fans to hear it."Fielder listed '90s country queens Faith Hill and LeAnn Rimes as two of her biggest heroes in the genre. Smith acknowledged that the Goo Goo Dolls were one of the bands that he idolized growing up. "Johnny Rzeznik is the guy that inspired me to write music in the first place," he said, about the Goo Goo Dolls front-man.In the dream duets department, SmithField shared that Justin Timberlake and Sara Bareilles as their top choices.On the impact of technology on the country music business, Fielder said, "Technology has changed it drastically, with Spotify being a major way people get music. Trey and I moved to Nashville six years ago, and we didn't have a Spotify account, and now that's the way we can stream our music. The industry has changed the most in the last three or four years."Smith added, "I'm a child of the '90s, so I feel strongly about CDs. Things come back around. I'm pushing to bring that back around."Their SmithField album is available on iTunes To learn more about country duo SmithField, check out their official Facebook page More about Smithfield, Country, Duo, Granger Smith, hey whiskey Smithfield Country Duo Granger Smith hey whiskey