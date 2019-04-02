Email
article imageSmithField talks about 'Our World' country single and technology Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On April 1, the country duo SmithField sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to their show at Joe's Pub in New York City.
SmithField is comprised of Trey Smith and Jennifer Fielder. On performing at Joe's Pub, Fielder said, "It is very exciting to be headlining in New York City. It is a big deal for us. New York is special to us. We always love coming here."
Regarding their new single "Our World," Smith said, "It has been a song that we have believed in since the beginning. It is nostalgic and takes you back to your high school days. It is about how you feel when you are 17 and you think you can do no wrong. We are excited about it."
When asked what the best advice was that they were ever given, they said, "Never underestimate what being a good person will do and how far that will take you."
They listed Keith Urban, Justin Timberlake, the Goo Goo Dolls and Sara Bareilles as their dream duet choices.
Digital transformation of the music industry
On the impact of technology on the music business, Fielder said, "I love it since it allows for our music to be out there more. It has opened up a lot of genre boundaries. You have access to so many different kinds of music as a listener now."
"It is exciting to be at the forefront of that. Technology is the future," Smith added.
The country duo echoed their praise for the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "We think it's awesome. It's a step in the right direction. The laws were very antiquated and I feel that everybody wanted it. We are really excited about it, especially as songwriters," they said.
For their fans, SmithField concluded, "We hope the fans are jammin' out to 'Our World' and cranking it up in their car. It's our first single that is a duet and we really like that."
"Our World" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about country duo SmithField, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
