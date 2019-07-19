Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Music Victor Thell from the acclaimed duo Smith & Thell chatted with Digital Journal about their new music, including their latest single "Hotel Walls," and they opened up about their musical inspirations and the digital age of music. Thell shared that their new single "Hotel Walls" is a metaphor for life. "You check in, you check out. Everything on earth is rented, but while we're here, we should celebrate life rather than fear the inevitable death," they explained. Regarding their plans for the future, Thell said, "We have a new single coming out today, Friday, July 19, and will be finishing our headline summer tour in Sweden. At the end of the summer, we're doing some European shows and back to the U.S. in the fall." On their songwriting and music inspirations, Thell said, "Our music and songwriting is mostly inspired by real events and tough experiences in our past and in our present. This perspective of time is relatable to our audience: the ones who are experiencing pain in the present and the ones who have experienced pain in the past." "This is why we often write the best music about our toughest experiences that we've managed to get through, to capture the whole emotional spectra," they added. Digital age of music On being artists in the digital age, Thell said, "I think there are both positive and negative aspects of the digital era but we try to look at the possibilities in order to focus on the music instead of the obstacles. One of the pros of the digital age is that it helps us to reach out to a bigger audience and people that would probably never find our music otherwise." Thell opened up about the impact of streaming on the music business. "Streaming gives everyone a better chance to reach out with music through play-listing. I think that makes the music industry more diverse and interesting," he said. When asked about their dream duet partners, he said, "There are many great artists out there, but Bon Iver would be pretty rad. But the soundtrack of our summer right now is this amazing band called Khruangbin, so working with them would be cool too." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, Thell said, "I think my greatest advice is to be curious about yourself and brave enough to understand why you do it. When you create music that touches you, there is a good chance that it will touch somebody else. It's easy to get lost in the world of success. That is why self-awareness will be more important now than ever before. Always believe in yourself." Speaking of the word success, he defined it as follows: "For us, success means that we get to do music for work, and other things we love. We believe the word success means that you are constantly on your way in the right direction. Getting lost can be successful if it ultimately puts you back on track. I think people mistake success with having no space for failure." "Success should be seen as a bigger, more meaningful purpose that we strive for, but never really fully achieved as you keep pushing yourself to reach higher goals," he added. For their fans, they concluded, "The new music will reflect our emotions about what we’ve gone through lately in our lives. Maria and I have both gone through really rough periods and our new music will be all about the highs and lows through different situations." "Hotel Walls" by Smith & Thell is available on To learn more about the duo Smith & Thell, check out their On the commercial success of their smash single "Forgive Me Friend," Thell said, "In general, I think everyone has a desire to be understood. The commercial success of the song is proof of that. Getting lost can be successful if it ultimately puts you back on track. I think people mistake success with having no space for failure.""Success should be seen as a bigger, more meaningful purpose that we strive for, but never really fully achieved as you keep pushing yourself to reach higher goals," he added.For their fans, they concluded, "The new music will reflect our emotions about what we've gone through lately in our lives. Maria and I have both gone through really rough periods and our new music will be all about the highs and lows through different situations.""Hotel Walls" by Smith & Thell is available on iTunes To learn more about the duo Smith & Thell, check out their official Facebook page