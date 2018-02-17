Smashing Pumpkins to embark on first headlining tour since 2000

By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Music Alternative rock group, The Smashing Pumpkins, will embarks on their first tour since 2000. It will kick off on July 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The Smashing Pumpkins announced the news of their tour with a dramatic video that featured original Siamese Dream album cover stars Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts. Ironically enough, their "Shiny And Oh So Bright" tour will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the band's formation, and it will feature material from all of their albums. Jeff Schroeder, longtime guitarist, will also be a part of this tour. Front-man Billy Corgan noted that this show and its staging are unlike anything Smashing Pumpkins has ever done before. Corgan added that it will feature a set unlike any that they have ever played. "If this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang," Corgan said. On August 1, they will be performing at the iconic The band was formed in Chicago back in 1988. They have released nine studio albums, and sold in excess of 30 million albums. In 1997 and 1999, they were the recipients of the Grammy award for "Best Hard Rock Performance" for "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" and ""The End Is the Beginning Is the End" respectively. To learn more about the Smashing Pumpkins and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their The Grammy-winning back will embark on their "Shiny And Oh So Bright" tour, their first tour in almost 20 years. This tour, promoted by Live Nation, will feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha.The Smashing Pumpkins announced the news of their tour with a dramatic video that featured original Siamese Dream album cover stars Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts. Ironically enough, their "Shiny And Oh So Bright" tour will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the band's formation, and it will feature material from all of their albums. Jeff Schroeder, longtime guitarist, will also be a part of this tour.Front-man Billy Corgan noted that this show and its staging are unlike anything Smashing Pumpkins has ever done before. Corgan added that it will feature a set unlike any that they have ever played. "If this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang," Corgan said.On August 1, they will be performing at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.The band was formed in Chicago back in 1988. They have released nine studio albums, and sold in excess of 30 million albums. In 1997 and 1999, they were the recipients of the Grammy award for "Best Hard Rock Performance" for "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" and ""The End Is the Beginning Is the End" respectively.To learn more about the Smashing Pumpkins and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their official website More about smashing pumpkins, Tour, billy corgan smashing pumpkins Tour billy corgan