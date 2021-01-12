Smash The House record label imprint by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Email
article imageSmash The House record label imprint by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Smash The House is the label imprint of world-renowned electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Since it was founded, Smash the House has taken the contemporary dance music scene by storm, and rightfully so. It is helmed by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, who ranked as the No. 2 DJs in the world in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll.
The label has released music from a wide and eclectic range of artists that include Grammy winner Ne-Yo, platinum-selling artist Lost Frequencies, dancefloor stars Afrojack, Blasterjaxx, Bassjackers, Chuckie, Timbaland, Missy Elliot, Fatman Scoop, Moguai, Wolfpack, and Yves V, among others.
Smash The House has hosted the largest arena at Tomorrowland, for many years in a row and it also previously staged the biggest arena at the American edition of the iconic Belgian born festival, TomorrowWorld, as well as hosting Smash The House branded stages and festivals all over the globe.
In addition, it serves as a platform for its founders Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to not only nurture new talent but also to release their own refreshing music into the soundscape of the scene.
The Smash the House radio show is being broadcast in many countries around the world, and it attracts the top artists in music, and it continues to gain momentum with an immensely promising future ahead of it.
"Back to the Oldskool" by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Quintino is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about the Smash The House label, check out its official Facebook page and follow it on Instagram.
