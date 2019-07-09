By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Iconic thrash metal band Slayer has announced "The Final Campaign," as part of the final leg of their farewell world tour. Primus, Ministry, and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will serve as their special musical guests on all tour dates. On November 9, they will also headline the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City. The band's "Final World Tour" began in May of 2018, where it was the metal group's goal to play as many places as they possibly could, in an effort to make it easy for their dedicated fans to see one last concert of theirs and say "goodbye" to the iconic thrash rockers. By the time their 18-month tour wraps up on November 30, Slayer would have completed seven legs of the tour, as well as a series of one-off summer festivals. Slayer would have performed over 140 concerts in 30 countries across 40 different states in America. To learn more about Grammy award-winning thrash metal band Slayer and their tour dates, check out their Read More: Slayer deserves to be inducted in the Slayer Tom Tronckoe Slayer band members Tom Araya (bass and vocals), guitarists Kerry King and Gary Holt, as well as drummer Paul Bostaph will kick off the seventh and final leg of their farewell world tour on November 2 at Explore Asheville Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. Their "Final World Tour" will officially wrap up on November 30 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.Primus, Ministry, and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will serve as their special musical guests on all tour dates. On November 9, they will also headline the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City.The band's "Final World Tour" began in May of 2018, where it was the metal group's goal to play as many places as they possibly could, in an effort to make it easy for their dedicated fans to see one last concert of theirs and say "goodbye" to the iconic thrash rockers.By the time their 18-month tour wraps up on November 30, Slayer would have completed seven legs of the tour, as well as a series of one-off summer festivals. Slayer would have performed over 140 concerts in 30 countries across 40 different states in America.To learn more about Grammy award-winning thrash metal band Slayer and their tour dates, check out their official website : Slayer deserves to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame More about Slayer, the final campaign, Metal, thrash, Madison square garden Slayer the final campaign Metal thrash Madison square garde... New york