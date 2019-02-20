By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will kick off their U.S. tour on July 15 in San Francisco, California. Slash noted that "The Call of the Wild" is a riff that he brought to the rock band when they were on a break during their 'World on Fire' Tour. The guitar master noted that it was always of "paramount importance to get back to that riff and chord progression." Myles Kennedy subsequently described the song "The Call of the Wild" as one of his personal favorite riffs on the new album. Kennedy added that the whole project came together "nicely." Kennedy explained that the lyrics deal with the idea of burning out on this "technology-obsessed world that we live in"; moreover, it is about coming to the realization that it is time to power down and get back to the essence of living. Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators is made up of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Slash on guitars, as well as Myles Kennedy on lead vocals, Todd Kerns on bass, Brent Fitz on drums and Frank Sidoris on rhythm guitar. Their U.S. tour will begin this summer on July 15 in San Francisco, and it will wrap up on August 13 in Orlando, Florida. On July 31, they will be playing at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. Living the Dream is available on To learn more about Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, their music and tour dates, check out their The band is on their international "Living The Dream Tour," where they are playing in such places as Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. They have a new song "The Call of the Wild," which is from their latest studio album, Living the Dream, which was released in the fall of 2018.Slash noted that "The Call of the Wild" is a riff that he brought to the rock band when they were on a break during their 'World on Fire' Tour. The guitar master noted that it was always of "paramount importance to get back to that riff and chord progression."Myles Kennedy subsequently described the song "The Call of the Wild" as one of his personal favorite riffs on the new album. Kennedy added that the whole project came together "nicely." Kennedy explained that the lyrics deal with the idea of burning out on this "technology-obsessed world that we live in"; moreover, it is about coming to the realization that it is time to power down and get back to the essence of living.Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators is made up of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Slash on guitars, as well as Myles Kennedy on lead vocals, Todd Kerns on bass, Brent Fitz on drums and Frank Sidoris on rhythm guitar.Their U.S. tour will begin this summer on July 15 in San Francisco, and it will wrap up on August 13 in Orlando, Florida. On July 31, they will be playing at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.Living the Dream is available on Spotify and on iTunes To learn more about Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, their music and tour dates, check out their official website More about Slash, US, Tour, myles kennedy Slash US Tour myles kennedy