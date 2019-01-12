Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 mins ago in Music Brandon Millman, the drummer of the pop-rock group Skyward Story, chatted with Digital Journal about their new album "Reborn." Millman added, "We have been waiting for the release day for a really long time. I hope the fans love it as much as we do. I hope it was worth the wait." Skyward Story's music video for "Trading Secrets" was directed by Jess Garcia. "We just released the video for it, and it's my favorite song on the album," Millman admitted. This past December, Skyward Story performed at Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island. "That was a good show," he said. He noted that the name of their band, Skyward Story, was derived from the opening line of "Guts" by the rock group All Time Low. Growing up, he revealed that his favorite band was Blink-182, and he loves their songs "Going Away to College" from their Enema of the State album, and "Asthenia" from their self-titled CD. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business (especially with iTunes and Spotify taking over), Millman said, "I actually love it. We really like the playlist aspect of the platform since we get a lot of new listeners that way. Technology helps us build new audiences from all over the world." Millman shared that he uses technology, avidly, especially on social media to keep his fans up-to-date with their events and happenings. "We are on our socials 24/7, especially Instagram," he said "Trading Secrets" is available on To learn more about pop-rock trio Skyward Story, check out their Their debut album will be released on January 18, 2019, via Outerloop Records. "I am very excited about it," he said. "We have written over 30 songs, and we picked the 10 best songs for the album. We worked with Matt Squire as our producer, who has worked with Panic! at the Disco."Millman added, "We have been waiting for the release day for a really long time. I hope the fans love it as much as we do. I hope it was worth the wait."Skyward Story's music video for "Trading Secrets" was directed by Jess Garcia. "We just released the video for it, and it's my favorite song on the album," Millman admitted.This past December, Skyward Story performed at Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island. "That was a good show," he said.He noted that the name of their band, Skyward Story, was derived from the opening line of "Guts" by the rock group All Time Low.Growing up, he revealed that his favorite band was Blink-182, and he loves their songs "Going Away to College" from their Enema of the State album, and "Asthenia" from their self-titled CD.On the impact of technology on the music business (especially with iTunes and Spotify taking over), Millman said, "I actually love it. We really like the playlist aspect of the platform since we get a lot of new listeners that way. Technology helps us build new audiences from all over the world."Millman shared that he uses technology, avidly, especially on social media to keep his fans up-to-date with their events and happenings. "We are on our socials 24/7, especially Instagram," he said"Trading Secrets" is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about pop-rock trio Skyward Story, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Skyward Story, poprock, Group, Album, trading secrets Skyward Story poprock Group Album trading secrets Blink182