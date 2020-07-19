Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising artist Skrizzly Adams (born Daniel Zavaro) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Too Close To Fire," and being an artist in the digital age. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "So far, I think it's good. The digital age is doing somebody like me a lot of favors. I've had a lot of success in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Right now, it is very easy for anyone to wake up one morning and discover my music anywhere. I am very grateful for the digital age." He has spent his time during quarantine doing a lot of songwriting and a lot of producing, in an effort to stay music. "I am making more music," he said. Regarding his songwriting inspirations, he said, "The human experiences are so inspiring that I feel obligated to write. Also, the movitation is that people are willing are listen. The fact that people care to listen is the most flattering thing on earth." For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them "to definitely work really hard." "Working hard is the most important thing. Also, have a vision and don't give up on it," he admitted. "Learn to adapt and change and try new things. Also, stay true to yourself while doing all that." He also hopes to get his new album on vinyl, and he praised it for its warmth and nostalgia. Adams listed Taylor Swift as his dream female duet choice in the music business. Outside of music, he has constructed a successful (and delicious) culinary endeavor with Skrizzly Adams Beef Jerky. "The beef jerky has been good. A big part of the beef jerky sales comes from shows, but with quarantine there haven't been any shows Now, with the new single 'Too Close To Fire,' we are excited about a 'Too Close To Fire' beefy jerky flavor," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Too Close To Fire," which ironically enough, is the title of his latest single. "That's the theme that has been running through the album," he said. Adams defined the word success as "being happy with what you are doing, and for me, that's making music, and making other people happy simultaneously." "Too Close To Fire" is available on To learn more about singer-songwriter Skrizzly Adams and his new music, check out his The song was written by Adams and it was co-produced with Ken Lewis and Brent Kolatalo; moreover, the music video for "Too Close To Fire" was directed by Patrick Tohill. "That song came out spontaneously. I did a lot of improvisation, and it came out really quickly. I had a melody for the verse and the pre-chorus," he said. "Co-producers Ken Lewis and Brent Kolatalo flipped the record and it happened in a lot of stages but it felt effortless."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "So far, I think it's good. The digital age is doing somebody like me a lot of favors. I've had a lot of success in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Right now, it is very easy for anyone to wake up one morning and discover my music anywhere. I am very grateful for the digital age."He has spent his time during quarantine doing a lot of songwriting and a lot of producing, in an effort to stay music. "I am making more music," he said.Regarding his songwriting inspirations, he said, "The human experiences are so inspiring that I feel obligated to write. Also, the movitation is that people are willing are listen. The fact that people care to listen is the most flattering thing on earth."For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them "to definitely work really hard." "Working hard is the most important thing. Also, have a vision and don't give up on it," he admitted. "Learn to adapt and change and try new things. Also, stay true to yourself while doing all that."He also hopes to get his new album on vinyl, and he praised it for its warmth and nostalgia.Adams listed Taylor Swift as his dream female duet choice in the music business.Outside of music, he has constructed a successful (and delicious) culinary endeavor with Skrizzly Adams Beef Jerky. "The beef jerky has been good. A big part of the beef jerky sales comes from shows, but with quarantine there haven't been any shows Now, with the new single 'Too Close To Fire,' we are excited about a 'Too Close To Fire' beefy jerky flavor," he said.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Too Close To Fire," which ironically enough, is the title of his latest single. "That's the theme that has been running through the album," he said.Adams defined the word success as "being happy with what you are doing, and for me, that's making music, and making other people happy simultaneously.""Too Close To Fire" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . "It's the first song that I brought to radio and so far, it's been doing pretty well, and let's hope it grows. I hope they enjoy it and keep streaming it," he said.To learn more about singer-songwriter Skrizzly Adams and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Skrizzly Adams, too close to fire, Single, Digital Age Skrizzly Adams too close to fire Single Digital Age