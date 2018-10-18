Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Skillet front-man and bass player John Cooper chatted with Digital Journal about their new metal side project Fight The Fury. Cooper listed the opening track "My Demons" as his personal favorite song on the new EP. "It was the first song that I wrote for the project, and it was the spark that lit the fire," he said. Speaking of "My Demons," he shared that they will be releasing a music video for the song in the near future. "The video is really cool," he admitted. "It is quite fun." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Cooper said, "There are a lot of changes. Some of the changes are really good. We will be going to Russia, and thanks to technology, people are familiar with our music there. 20 years ago, that wouldn't have been possible, especially if you didn't have a radio song, you didn't have a crowd. The Internet gave us a new way to get our music out. People from all over the world can find our music on Spotify and on iTunes." Technology has been great to Cooper since it allows him to record song ideas on his voice memos. "Back in the day, I used to carry around a micro-cassette, where I would rewind back to find my song ideas, looking for one," he said, with a laugh. "Technology is very handy." Still Breathing is available for pre-order on For more information on Their Still Breathing EP will be released on October 26 via Atlantic Records. "We were on tour five years ago, and I had the idea to do a record with heavy music," he said. "Skillet is hard rock with touches of metal in our music, but we were able to let loose with Fight The Fury. That was a really cool thing."Cooper listed the opening track "My Demons" as his personal favorite song on the new EP. "It was the first song that I wrote for the project, and it was the spark that lit the fire," he said.Speaking of "My Demons," he shared that they will be releasing a music video for the song in the near future. "The video is really cool," he admitted. "It is quite fun."On the impact of technology on the music business, Cooper said, "There are a lot of changes. Some of the changes are really good. We will be going to Russia, and thanks to technology, people are familiar with our music there. 20 years ago, that wouldn't have been possible, especially if you didn't have a radio song, you didn't have a crowd. The Internet gave us a new way to get our music out. People from all over the world can find our music on Spotify and on iTunes."Technology has been great to Cooper since it allows him to record song ideas on his voice memos. "Back in the day, I used to carry around a micro-cassette, where I would rewind back to find my song ideas, looking for one," he said, with a laugh. "Technology is very handy."Still Breathing is available for pre-order on iTunes . "I hope that the fans like it," he said. "This record was made for people that loved Skillet's heavy music. It is raw, stripped down and unconventional. It is really fun to listen to."For more information on Fight The Fury , check out their Facebook page More about john cooper, skillet, Metal, Project, Fight The Fury john cooper skillet Metal Project Fight The Fury Still Breathing Ep