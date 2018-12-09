An all-female bluegrass act, Sister Sadie
is nominated for "Best Bluegrass Album" alongside Mike Barnett for Portraits in Fiddles
, Special Consensus for Rivers and Roads
, The Travelin' McCourys for their self-titled album, as well as Wood & Wire for North of Despair
.
This summer, Sister Sadie earned their second consecutive nomination for "Emerging Artist of the Year" at the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards. The group is comprised of bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley
on vocals and guitar, Beth Lawrence on acoustic bass and vocals, Gena Britt on banjo and vocals, Deanie Richardson on fiddle, and Tina Adair on mandolin and vocals.
Their Grammy-nominated album Sister Sadie II
is available on iTunes
and on Amazon
.
For more information on Sister Sadie and their music, visit their official homepage
.
: Digital Journal reviewed Sister Sadie's song "No Smoky Mountains
."