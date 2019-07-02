Email
article imageSister Sadie performs on iconic Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Nashville - On June 29, the acclaimed bluegrass group Sister Sadie was afforded the privilege to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Sister Sadie expressed via a post on their social media page that they are very honored each time they are "given the opportunity to take the Grand Ole Opry stage." They went on to extend their appreciation for yet another "special night." "We don't take any of this for granted," they exclaimed.
On Saturday, July 6, Sister Sadie will be playing The Station Inn in Nashville, Tennessee, where the music will begin at 9 p.m.
Earlier this year, Sister Sadie earned a Grammy nomination for "Best Bluegrass Album" for their studio offering, Sister Sadie II, which is available on iTunes.
Sister Sadie is made up of bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley, Tina Adair, Deanie Richardson, Gena Britt, and Beth Lawrence.
To learn more about Grammy-nominated bluegrass group Sister Sadie and their music, visit their official homepage.
More about sister sadie, bluegrass, dale ann bradley, Grand ole opry, Nashville
 
