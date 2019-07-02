Sister Sadie expressed via a post on their social media page
that they are very honored each time they are "given the opportunity to take the Grand Ole Opry stage." They went on to extend their appreciation for yet another "special night." "We don't take any of this for granted," they exclaimed.
On Saturday, July 6, Sister Sadie will be playing The Station Inn
in Nashville, Tennessee, where the music will begin at 9 p.m.
Earlier this year, Sister Sadie earned a Grammy nomination
for "Best Bluegrass Album" for their studio offering, Sister Sadie II
, which is available on iTunes
.
Sister Sadie is made up of bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley
, Tina Adair, Deanie Richardson, Gena Britt, and Beth Lawrence.
To learn more about Grammy-nominated bluegrass group Sister Sadie
and their music, visit their official homepage
.