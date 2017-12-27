Email
article imageSister Rosetta Tharpe to headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Sister Rosetta Tharpe is posthumously headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for its Class of 2018. The gospel queen finally gets her due.
Sister Rosetta will be honored in the "Early Influence" category. Joining her are New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, The Cars, Dire Straits and the late Nina Simone, all of which will be recognized in the "Performers" category.
Despite being eligible since 1963, this marked Sister Rosetta's first nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Sister Rosetta is credited for being the "Godmother of Rock and Roll," and the "Original Soul Sister." Her solo music and guitar playing served as a major musical inspiration for such esteemed artists as Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Aretha Franklin, Miranda Lambert, and Chuck Berry, among countless others. In the Rock and Roll website, she was described as the "first guitar heroine of rock and roll," and rightfully so.
More about Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Rock and roll hall of fame, Gospel, Soul, Sister
 
