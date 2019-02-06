Email
article imageSheryl Crow inks record deal with the Big Machine Label Group

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On February 6, it was announced that nine-time Grammy award-winning rock singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow has inked a record deal with Big Machine Records.
Scott Borchetta, the Big Machine Label Group president and CEO, made the announcement. Crow has sold in excess of 35 million albums worldwide. She has recorded with such acclaimed artists as Stevie Nicks, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Keith Richards for a collaboration project that will be released later in 2019.
Sheryl Crow shared her excitement to release her next record on Big Machine. She complimented the label CEO and his staff for loving music and loving what they do.
Borchetta expressed that he has been a fan of Sheryl Crow and her music from the "first note of Tuesday Night Music Club. He went on to praise her upcoming record for being a "one-listen masterpiece," which spans her entire career. He further added how honored he is that the Big Machine Label Group gets to represent Crow and her music in this significant chapter of her music career.
Crow's catalog of smash hits include "All I Wanna Do," "Soak Up the Sun," "The First Cut is the Deepest," "If It Makes You Happy," and "Strong Enough," among countless others.
In addition to her artistry, Crow is known for lending her voice for such charities as City of Hope, Stand Up To Cancer, the TJ Martell Foundation, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, MusiCares, and the Special Olympics, among other noteworthy causes.
To learn more about Sheryl Crow and her latest endeavors, check out her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Sheryl Crow in June of 2017.
