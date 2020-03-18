By By Markos Papadatos 30 mins ago in Music Grammy award-winning country band Shenandoah is brightening up country fans and listeners with a special Facebook Live performance. They enlisted such diverse country acts to join them such as Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown, and Katie Austin. This Facebook Live event is sponsored by Foundry Records and it is hosted by Megan Alexander (Inside Edition). It will take place at Nashville's SIR Rehearsal Studios with no audience and minimal staff members. Marty Raybon remarked that the goal is to bring some sunshine to the gloom with music. "We will be taking all of the recommended precautions to ensure everyone's safety," he explained. Butch Spyridon, the president and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, is stoked about this Facebook Live event. While this event is free to view online, they will be accepting donations throughout the live broadcast. The donations will help Middle Tennesseans that have been affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as the recent tornadoes that have devastated the Tennessee area. Cole Johnstone remarked that "it has taken an army of people to put this event together in less than 24 hours." Johnstone thanked SIR Nashville, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, 2911 Media, TNDV and Nic Dugger, Mama Sue, Absolute Publicity, Shenandoah's band and crew, all of their guest artists, and the Foundry Records staff for making all of this possible. To learn more about Grammy award-winning country group Shenandoah, check out its Shenandoah announced "Keep the Music Playing," a free live-streamed concert that is set for tonight at 7 p.m. CT. With all of these concerts and shows getting postponed all over the country, this Facebook Live event will be a distinct opportunity for fans to enjoy their live performances from the comfort of their houses.They enlisted such diverse country acts to join them such as Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown, and Katie Austin. This Facebook Live event is sponsored by Foundry Records and it is hosted by Megan Alexander (Inside Edition). It will take place at Nashville's SIR Rehearsal Studios with no audience and minimal staff members.Marty Raybon remarked that the goal is to bring some sunshine to the gloom with music. "We will be taking all of the recommended precautions to ensure everyone's safety," he explained.Butch Spyridon, the president and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, is stoked about this Facebook Live event. While this event is free to view online, they will be accepting donations throughout the live broadcast. The donations will help Middle Tennesseans that have been affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as the recent tornadoes that have devastated the Tennessee area.Cole Johnstone remarked that "it has taken an army of people to put this event together in less than 24 hours." Johnstone thanked SIR Nashville, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, 2911 Media, TNDV and Nic Dugger, Mama Sue, Absolute Publicity, Shenandoah's band and crew, all of their guest artists, and the Foundry Records staff for making all of this possible.To learn more about Grammy award-winning country group Shenandoah, check out its official website More about shenandoah, Country, Band, Group, Keep the Music Playing shenandoah Country Band Group Keep the Music Playi...