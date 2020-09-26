Shenandoah to release 'Every Road' album, featuring special duets

By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Grammy award-winning country group Shenandoah will be releasing "Every Road," an album of all-new material with collaborations with superstars. It was produced by Buddy Cannon, executive produced by Cole Johnstone, and it was subsequently engineered and mixed by Tony Castle. Particularly impressive about this highly-anticipated album is that it will feature all-star collaborations with such diverse artists as Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, and Brad Paisley. "I'd Take Another One of Those," their collaboration with Zac Brown Band and lead single from this album, is now available. Throughout their respected career in the country music genre, Shenandoah is the recipient of Grammy, Academy of Country Music (ACM), and Country Music Association (CMA) awards. Every Road is available for pre-order on all digital service providers by To learn more about acclaimed country group Shenandoah is led by frontman Marty Raybon, and co-founding member Mike McGuire. While they have not released an album of new music since 1994, that will all change on November 13, 2020, with their forthcoming studio offering Every Road, which will be released on Foundry Records.It was produced by Buddy Cannon, executive produced by Cole Johnstone, and it was subsequently engineered and mixed by Tony Castle.Particularly impressive about this highly-anticipated album is that it will feature all-star collaborations with such diverse artists as Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, and Brad Paisley."I'd Take Another One of Those," their collaboration with Zac Brown Band and lead single from this album, is now available.Throughout their respected career in the country music genre, Shenandoah is the recipient of Grammy, Academy of Country Music (ACM), and Country Music Association (CMA) awards.Every Road is available for pre-order on all digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about acclaimed country group Shenandoah and their new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about shenandoah, Every Road, Album, Superstar shenandoah Every Road Album Superstar