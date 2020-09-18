Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter Shannon K chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "RUN," as well as her inspirations for her music and songwriting. On her music inspirations and songwriting, she said, "Well, I'm usually inspired by my surroundings or things that have had a major impact on me and I feel the need to share it with the world. Since music is a universal language I feel like I should spread awareness about certain things, such as bullying." "Along with the environment, I’m also inspired by the greatest legends like Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey. All of them have one thing in common: they always spread love through their songs; that influences me to do the same," she added. She opened up about life in quarantine. "I've been writing songs and exploring different skills that I would’ve never tried if I was not in lockdown. I think this time has really helped my creativity expand more. I’ve focused a bit on myself too for instance, I’ve done a bit of meditation to relax my mind," she said. "Though, at times, I do feel the urge to just walk outside and breathe in the air, I know that staying inside is for my well-being. I’ve also gotten more time to be organized with my things. Along with that, I play with my pup for some entertainment. He’s truly a stress buster for me, especially during this time. It feels like I’m re-living the same day, but I try to find different ways to keep myself busy and not get depressed," she elaborated. She listed Bruno Mars and Harry Styles as her dream collaboration choices in music. "I would love to collaborate with Bruno Mars and Harry Styles. I love their style of music, especially their songwriting skills. They both are incredible artists and I'd love to see what we would come up with if we ever worked together," she said. Regarding her future plans, she said, "I'm really excited about my new, upcoming podcast, 'Get Real.' I'll be sitting down with artists, actors, musicians and influencers to explore the reality and unheard stories of their success. A lot of times we diss celebrities without knowing the hardships and sacrifices they have made along their way to success, so I feel like this podcast would give listeners an opportunity to hear the 'behind the scenes' stories and hopefully be motivated to keep going. Along with that, I recently made a cameo in a feature film which is set to be releasing in November so I'm super excited for that too." If she were to go on The Masked Singer, she noted that she would be either a kangaroo or an ice cream. "It would be fun to jump around the set as a kangaroo and show off my kicking skills while singing and dancing," she said with a sweet laugh. She offered the following inspiring words for fans during the pandemic: "As we all know, this is a very fragile state and it’s easy to fall into a depression, so to not let that happen I tend to keep busy with various activities such as cooking, painting, and exercising." "I feel like the more you occupy your time with cool activities, the less likely you are to get depressed and that’s my goal. Stay safe, maintain social distance and please wear masks. It’s extremely important for your own protection and others," she said. Shannon K concluded about the new single, "I hope you show 'RUN' some love, and I really hope that you all enjoy the song and the music video; the entire team has put a lot of effort into this project. I hope you find the message behind the song, and let it motive you and encourage you to be confident within yourself and keep chasing your dreams.""RUN" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Shannon K and her music, check out her official website