Country artist Shane Owens chatted with Digital Journal about his new video for "Hard Luck Girl" from his new album "Thankful For Country Music."

"It is the brand new single," he said. "We are at No. 36 on the Music Row charts. We are so excited. It's a great song and well-written. It's from a guy's perspective. We knew it would be a hit but we wouldn't know how far it will go. It is still climbing the charts, which is a great thing."

"I am never going to stray too far from my roots," he underscored. "I love traditional country music and I was so blessed to play the Grand Ole Opry. There are many people in the world that are starving for that traditional country sound. I am surrounding myself by a great team and a great record label."

Regarding the song's music video, he said, "The video turned out great. We filmed it in Tennessee in two or three days. Even though it rained a few days and we didn't do a fishing scene, the video turned out well."

On being an artist in the digital age, Owens said, "It feels wonderful. Social media has done a lot for artists like myself. I do a live session every Sunday night on Facebook, where I do a couple of old country and gospel tunes by such artists as Merle Haggard and Keith Whitley. Social media is where it's at."

When asked about his plans for 2020, he said, "We are filling the dates in the calendar as we speak. We are going to be playing the Grand Ole Opry again and we will be doing Larry's Country Diner. We are trying to get to as many people we can get in front of and play our traditional country music."

He listed country queen Reba McEntire as his dream female duet choice in music. "Reba is my favorite. I consider Reba the female version of George Strait. She is always very classy," he said. "Lee Ann Womack would be my second choice because she is so country. Reba would be my first choice, but if Reba can't do it, we would kindly ask Lee Ann," he said with a sweet laugh.

Shane Owens' music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. "We want to thank everybody out there for believing in us and what we are doing," he said. "'Hard Luck Girl' is a great song. It has done everything we thought it would do and it is still making its way up the charts," he concluded.