Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Music Electronic producer and musician Seth Hills chatted with Digital Journal about "Whisper," as well as the impact of technology on the contemporary electronic dance music (EDM) scene. Regarding their future plans, he said, "My plan for the future is to mark my sound in the scene and make clear what Seth Hills stand for. After I developed a new sound last year I'm more than ready to put this sound on the map. We are planning some tours at the moment around the whole globe so hopefully, I can spread my sound everywhere possible." Hills is drawn to electronic music since the options are "limitless." "You can literally do anything that pops into your mind. You can create your own signature which is really great. It is also very inspiring for me to work with other people. Everyone has his or her own work-flow and way of working," he said. Digital transformation of electronic dance music (EDM) On the impact of technology on the electronic music industry, he said, "I think it’s a great thing that technology keeps growing. If you look at festivals 10 years ago, it is such a big difference if you look at Ultra, or Tomorrowland in 2018. The scene keeps evolving because of technology and that's a great thing." Regarding their use of technology in their daily routine as electronic musicians, he said, "As a producer, I always want to have the latest technology to create music. There are so many new software instruments and VST’s every now and then. In this way, you keep it interesting and innovative for yourself, and of course, you're keeping your productions up to date." On the future of electronic music in the next five years, Hills said, "It's really hard to tell where electronic music will go in the next five years. I personally think that people will get tired from the same thing over and over. So I'm pretty sure there are some big changes coming. There will be more collaborations between EDM producers and pop artists. And genres will grow further away from each other. So techno will maybe be even more underground, hardstyle even harder and faster, and commercial EDM even more commercial." He listed Dua Lipa as his dream female collaboration choice in the music business. "I love all her tracks, and her voice sounds very mature to me," he said. For his fans, he concluded, "I hope you guys will enjoy 'Whisper' as it's an introduction to my new sound and you can definitely expect more things like this in 2019." To learn more about Seth Hills, check out his On the track Whisper, Seth Hills said, "I started this sketch a while ago. I found a pluck that you can hear in the drop as the lead sound’ At first this track turned out kinda techno-ish. But when I went back to the project after a while I managed to make it more EDM like it is now. 