Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country artist Seth Ennis chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Call Your Mama" and his upcoming tour with country star Dylan Scott. Ennis continued, "I ended up writing that title down, and I performed it in the U.K. when I opened for Little Big Town, and my mom came out to the show. The response was great, and Karen [Fairchild] and Kimberly [Schlapman] from Little Big Town loved the song, and then, I recorded it when I got back to Nashville." He added, "I asked Little Big Town if they wanted to be on the song, and they agreed, and here we are. I have heard so many stories about people who have lost their mothers or people that haven't had the best relationships with their mothers. This song has really helped them through it and it has made an impact on people." On his future plans, Ennis said, "This weekend, I am playing on the West Coast, and I will be seeing my radio family everywhere. I will be working the single for the rest of this year. I will be back up in New York with Dylan Scott in January. It should be pretty fun." Ennis acknowledged that his breakthrough country single, " Digital transformation of the country music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Ennis shared, "Back in the day, we used to sit around in rooms in Nashville and write with our guitars. Now, everybody has computers and we have 'track guys' and those are guys that run software on their computer to build a song completely out of the box right there. It is just so much faster and so accessible. It is pretty wild to see it done." Ennis continued, "On the consumption side of things, we have the digital streaming services, which have helped the younger artists like me. We have Sirius XM's The Highway, which helped he a ton with 'Woke Up in Nashville'. Technology has really made things a lot more accessible." The country musician noted that he is stoked with the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "That is pretty wild," he admitted. "That was something that I saw happen in town, and it was really cool to witness this movement, which is a huge page in music history." For more information on rising country artist "Call Your Mama" by Seth Ennis is available on Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Seth Ennis' new single " The Arista Nashville recording artist shared that his new single was inspired by his mother. "My mom texted me a couple of times one day, which said 'Call Your Mama,' and I freaked out and gave my mom a call to see what is going on. It was just another phone call of her wanting to talk about small-town drama."Ennis continued, "I ended up writing that title down, and I performed it in the U.K. when I opened for Little Big Town, and my mom came out to the show. The response was great, and Karen [Fairchild] and Kimberly [Schlapman] from Little Big Town loved the song, and then, I recorded it when I got back to Nashville."He added, "I asked Little Big Town if they wanted to be on the song, and they agreed, and here we are. I have heard so many stories about people who have lost their mothers or people that haven't had the best relationships with their mothers. This song has really helped them through it and it has made an impact on people."On his future plans, Ennis said, "This weekend, I am playing on the West Coast, and I will be seeing my radio family everywhere. I will be working the single for the rest of this year. I will be back up in New York with Dylan Scott in January. It should be pretty fun."Ennis acknowledged that his breakthrough country single, " Woke Up in Nashville ," has been really special to him as well.On the impact of technology on the music business, Ennis shared, "Back in the day, we used to sit around in rooms in Nashville and write with our guitars. Now, everybody has computers and we have 'track guys' and those are guys that run software on their computer to build a song completely out of the box right there. It is just so much faster and so accessible. It is pretty wild to see it done."Ennis continued, "On the consumption side of things, we have the digital streaming services, which have helped the younger artists like me. We have Sirius XM's The Highway, which helped he a ton with 'Woke Up in Nashville'. Technology has really made things a lot more accessible."The country musician noted that he is stoked with the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "That is pretty wild," he admitted. "That was something that I saw happen in town, and it was really cool to witness this movement, which is a huge page in music history."For more information on rising country artist Seth Ennis , check out his official website "Call Your Mama" by Seth Ennis is available on iTunes : Digital Journal reviewed Seth Ennis' new single " Call Your Mama ." More about seth ennis, Country, Call Your Mama, Dylan Scott, Single seth ennis Country Call Your Mama Dylan Scott Single