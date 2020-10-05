By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music DJs and electronic producers from all over the world are in for a treat. Serato has made some major advancements in DJ streaming technology. Beatsource is the leading music streaming service for DJs that was created by Beatport, and DJcity, which is the largest promotional record pool in the world. They recently released their Beatsource LINK technology. Serato users are now able to access Beatsource LINK’s revolutionary streaming service for DJs directly through the latest edition of Serato DJ Pro. DJs are now able to play any track from the entire Beatsource library directly through Serato; moreover, DJs will also be able to seamlessly mix existing tracks that they own with tracks from the Beatsource LINK library, which gives experienced Serato users the freedom to mix newly streamed music with stored downloads. Beatsource has a wide variety of playlists across such genres as hip-hop, dance, Latin, pop, R&B, and reggae & dancehall. A DJ of any skill level (novice, intermediate, or seasoned club veteran), can cue up the music they want to play via LINK and immediately start mixing in Serato. Brian "DJ Quickie" Wong, the president of Beatsource, remarked, that DJs can now access the Beatsource DJ library, which will be available instantly and everywhere with Serato, and "the value will be in each DJs curation and knowledge of their personal playlists and crates." "DJs will no longer be limited by what they can own and store, but rather by what they can do with their musical creativity. This opens up a world of imagination for the next generation of DJs, and I can't wait to see what they do with our technology," he added. Romain Pouillon, the Senior Vice President of Beatport, remarked, "Serato DJ has been used more and more by DJs playing electronic music over the last several years, especially in the bass music scene. Alongside Beatsource LINK, the Beatport LINK integration provides a whole new layer of immediate content accessibility to the Serato DJ community." "This has only been possible thanks to an extraordinary collaborative effort between Serato and Beatport and is the first of many versions of LINK in Serato to come. Our long-term partnership will bring more features to this integration in the months ahead," Pouillon added. Serato's Chief Strategy Officer Nick Maclaren expressed, "The ability to instantly access such large collections of open format and electronic music gives DJs even more freedom, creativity, and, importantly, choice." Alongside Beatsource LINK, the Beatport LINK integration provides a whole new layer of immediate content accessibility to the Serato DJ community.""This has only been possible thanks to an extraordinary collaborative effort between Serato and Beatport and is the first of many versions of LINK in Serato to come. Our long-term partnership will bring more features to this integration in the months ahead," Pouillon added.Serato's Chief Strategy Officer Nick Maclaren expressed, "The ability to instantly access such large collections of open format and electronic music gives DJs even more freedom, creativity, and, importantly, choice."To learn more about Beatsource Link, check out its official website , and to learn more about Beatport Link, click here For more information on Serato DJ Pro, visit its homepage