article imageSean Stemaly talks 'As Far As I Know' country single, digital age Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
Up-and-coming country artist Sean Stemaly chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest single "As Far As I Know."
His latest single was co-written by Jameson Rodgers, Hunter Phelps, and Justin Wilson. "It was pitched to me by my own publisher. I remember listening to the song in a group chat with Joey Moi and my publisher. He told me that if I didn't cut it, he would give it to somebody else, so I knew the song had to be good for him to say that to me. I listened to it and I was immediately drawn to it," he said.
"It reminded me of my exact story when I was 19 years old about an ex-girlfriend of mine, so I knew I had to cut it," he added.
On being a country singer in the digital age, he said, "It's very weird. I'm still learning on how the technical numbers work since it's not hard copies. I ask myself 'how do we know if this is gold'? or 'how do we know if this is platinum'? It's a different ballgame. People can reach my music easier so the balance is there for sure. Anybody can get on their phone and search my name and find my music."
He revealed that his music is inspired by the things that have happened to him in his life. "I find it hard to sing about things that I haven't experienced," he said. "The only way that I can be passionate about singing a song every night is if I am telling a story."
Stemaly listed Miranda Lambert as his dream female duet choice in country music. "Miranda has been my favorite since I was a kid," he said.
For young and aspiring country artists, he said, "Outwork everybody else. Don't let negative criticism get to your head. If you want to do something do it, no matter what anybody else thinks."
On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Honestly, 'As Far As I Know'." "This song represents where I am at right now," he said.
Stemaly defined the word success as "doing what you love to do for a living and you don't have stress on your mind or worrying about money." "If that's what you are doing, you can't call it work since you are doing something that you love. Making music is success in my mind," he said.
"As Far As I Know" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify and on Amazon Music. "It's real. It comes from the heart and it's my version of a modern country song," he said.
To learn more about rising country artist Sean Stemaly and his music, check out his official homepage and Facebook page.
Read More: "As Far As I Know" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
Sean Stemaly releases 'As Far As I Know' country single
Big Loud Records
