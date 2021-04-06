Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music Grammy winner and global dancehall recording artist Sean Paul chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new album "Live N Livin" and being a performer in the digital age. Over the past few months, there has been a lot of Sean Paul in the media for various reasons. One of the most popular is his stance against not doing Verzuz. In an interview done in October 2020, he vocalized that he was not interested in doing Verzuz because of the clash element and division it brings when two artists are battling before their fans. As a result, Paul recorded "Lion Heart," which is the first single off the album. "This song was basically a clash against my own culture in terms of an opinion that I had," he said. "What I was really talking about is unity. The song is about unity, and the album is about unity." He shared that he doesn't have a personal favorite song on this album and that he loves all of them. "I just like music," he said. His album is filled with collaborations and with his enormous music career, Paul has had over 90 collaborations and is making sure to show the unity of music especially since he feels that "music is to be used to make a rejoiceful noise onto the Lord"; moreover, he has had a successful career in music with over 600 million streams Spotify alone. He expressed that he enjoyed doing "Cheap Thrills" with Sia. "I got a lot of younger fans from doing this song," he said. "Personally, I can't believe that's her only No. 1 song that she ever had, that's crazy." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's a little different but it's essentially the same thing. Music is being manipulated in different ways. There are different apps that come about, and they confuse me from time to time but then I end up using them as a tool. Now, with technology, my music is accessible all over the world, and that's crazy. I still keep good relationships with DJs but now I can also get my music out with TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and other platforms. Crazy vibes." In 2004, he took home the Grammy Award for "Best Reggae Album" for Dutty Rock. "That was an amazing feeling. I love my genre and I tried to emulate the great people that came before me," he said. "The producers are the real people that don't get the praise they deserve all the time but they make the music sound as it sounds like. Sometimes, the artists without the producers can sound a little lame. We depend on the producers at the same time. That's the sound and you need to give respect to the song." He also opened up about the Sean Paul Foundation (SPF), which is in partnership with the Flow Foundation and the Sandals Foundation. "We have been trying to do some charitable work over the years. I mostly do those things quietly but recently, we have been seeing that the pandemic is too much for people to handle. We started giving gift bags to people that are in dire need right now. They are good organizations to support," he said. "I like doing my little part to try to help out Jamaica. I have been successful and God has blessed me so I plan to help people back. We are setting up so people around the world can donate," he added. For young and aspiring artists, he said, "Please do this from the heart. When you don't have your roots, as in your heart embedded in it, then you won't have a good time. You need to have a good time to be successful in something. Also, pay attention to the root of the music while trying to push the barriers to a new place. Make the music sound new but also keep your roots in it, keep the heart." Paul noted that he is inspired by the younger producers and artists. "A lot of the younger artists remind me of myself and how fun it is, and it gets me back to the bare essentials," he said. He listed Billie Eilish and Twenty One Pilots as the artists that he would love to someday do a dream collaboration with. "I would love to work with Billie Eilish, I think she is pretty dope, and it would be different for her and me to do a song," he said. "Also, Twenty One Pilots is a group that I like and I would work with them. They are dope too." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "I think it is 'Live N Livin' to tell the honest truth." "I am so thankful that I am alive, there is so much that I have been able to accomplish and there is so much that I want to accomplish for other people as well. I just give thanks that I am alive, and I look forward to whatever future there is for us all," he said. Paul defined the word success as "being accomplished at what you do and having some form of progress in whatever you do." 