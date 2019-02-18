Email
article imageScotty McCreery tops the country charts with 'This Is It' single

By Markos Papadatos     41 mins ago in Music
Scotty McCreery has a major reason to celebrate. His latest radio single "This Is It" has topped the Billboard Hot Country charts.
A former American Idol winner and country singer-songwriter, McCreery has scored his second consecutive No. 1 single with "This Is It."
"This Is It" sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts, for the week of February 16, 2019. The song has spent 37 weeks on those charts.
On January 26, 2019, McCreery performed at The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island for an excellent turnout. His songs "This Is It" and "Five More Minutes" resonated well with the New York audience. Both of these aforementioned songs are tracks from his critically acclaimed Seasons Change album.
In addition, at the end of 2018, this journalist ranked "This Is It" as the "best country song of 2018."
"This Is It" is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Scotty McCreery and his music, visit his official website.
