Country singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "You Time" and life in quarantine. This single was inspired by his wife, Gabi, who has been working as a nurse. "Gabi does the hard work in the family. As a nurse, I tell her every day that I couldn't do what she does. Nurses are real-life angels. When I wrote the song, we were both working as hard as we both ever had, and we weren't getting a lot of 'you time' so that's where the song came from," he said. "I write about real life. That's what I've been trying to do here recently," he added. For McCreery, he and Gabi have been "okay" during quarantine. "We are safe and we are healthy, so outside of that, you can't really complain too much this year. It has obviously been different, I would rather be out on the road playing shows, but we are trying to make the most of it," he said. "I always try to look at the positives in any situation," he said. "For me, my wife and I have been able to spend more time together than ever. That's the silver lining for me." "I've been picking up the guitar more than ever and learning new songs. I used to perform shows four to five days straight so when I would come home, it would be my downtime," he added. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Homeward Bound." "I'm staying at home and we are getting things done," he said. McCreery shared that he misses touring and bringing his music to the fans. "I am ready to get back on the road and playing shows again," he said. "I'm not used to being home so much." He was the last article to perform at the iconic Ryman Auditorium stage back in March of 2020, prior to the venue's temporary suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We had no idea that things were about to shut down. That was a great final show for us," he said. "That place is the 'Mother Church of Country Music,' so it was so cool to play there. The Opry is a special place for me, it has a lot of great history and I'm an old soul, so I love that place," he added. He defined the word success as "being able to love what you do, and doing what you love." "Also, spending time with people you love," he said. "I am super-blessed that I get to call what I do, 'my career,' because I love doing it." If he were to do any track and field event, he shared that he would love to do the "pole vault." "I wouldn't be doing any races because I run like I'm carrying a sack of potatoes behind me," he said with a sweet laugh. For his fans, he concluded about "You Time," "I am excited for the fans to hear it since it has been a few years since we've had new music. The times are interesting these days, and it's ironic that it came out these days. It has been a whirlwind of a year and I hope it brings a smile to people's faces." 