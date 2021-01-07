Email
article imageScott Adkins honored in Nashville Business Journal's 40 Under 40

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Acclaimed Nashville entertainment and music publicist Scott Adkins has a major reason to be proud. He was recognized in Nashville Business Journal's "40 Under 40."
He serves as president, founder, and CEO of Adkins Publicity. His diverse client list includes such iconic artists as Tanya Tucker, Billy Ray Cyrus, Billy Anderson, Naomi Judd, The Bellamy Brothers, Chingy, Jamie O'Neal, Jenee Fleenor, Lucas Hoge, Switchfoot, Steve Wariner, Phil Vassar, and Dennis Quaid, among others, and it simply speaks for itself.
Tanya Tucker even thanked him in her Grammy acceptance speech last year.
On this prestigious Nashville Business Journal recognition, Adkins remarked in a post on Instagram, "What an honor to be among Nashville Business Journal's '40 Under 40,' especially out of all the doctors, lawyers and real-life heroes, the health professionals, on the frontlines of COVID this past year."
"It is a hustle to be a self-employed entrepreneur and indie publicist. I moved to Nashville and knew no one except my first boss, @nashvilleag, just a few years ago. Very thankful for every opportunity and door cracked open to pursue my dreams. #adkinspublicity," he exclaimed.
Scott Adkins truly is the gold-plus standard in PR. He is admired and highly respected by journalists, reporters, and his peers in the public relations industry.
To learn more about Adkins Publicity, check out its official website, and follow the PR firm on Instagram.
More about Scott Adkins, Nashville Business Journal, Publicist, Entertainment, Music
 
