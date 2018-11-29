Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer Sarah Clanton chatted with Digital Journal about her new musical effort "Here We Are," as well as her musical inspirations and the impact of technology on the music scene. Clanton continued, "I told her the story of my recent journey into the mountains of Colorado where we turned off our phones for three days. The song felt good and I knew that that feeling was what I wanted my next album to embody - an uplifting kind of energy to share with others around me." When asked what inspires her music, she said, "The people I meet, the stories they tell me, or the conversation nuggets I hear as I walk down the street, my own weirdness. Inspiration can come from so many places, sometimes you just never know when it will strike so I've trained myself in my waking hours to keep my writer 'turned on.' Meaning I am always waiting with awareness to write down inspiration when it appears from thin air." She noted that it is extremely difficult for her to select a personal favorite tune on the album. "There are a lot of flavors on the record and I love them all for different reasons," she said. Digital transformation of the music business Regarding the impact of technology on the music industry, she said, "Technology is fascinating and a lot of it is over my head. I am grateful that no matter what changes, and that change we can at least count on, I can always return to my cello and voice and sing a song. Technology is an amazing thing and I think it has broadened so many possibilities for music. Of course, the rapid change presents its own sets of challenges but I think that the possibilities are endless and we need to be willing to grow and change with that progress so that the music industry can sustainably thrive." On the song selection approach for the project, she said, "The day I met Melissa Fuller and we wrote 'We Belong' I knew how the song selection for Here We Are would follow. After moving to Nashville with $200, in the midst of a divorce, I had been writing all kinds of songs and had to get those sad and angry ones out. But Melissa and I found the groove and the heart for "We Belong" after talking with Melissa and getting to know each other." Clanton continued, "I told her the story of my recent journey into the mountains of Colorado where we turned off our phones for three days. The song felt good and I knew that that feeling was what I wanted my next album to embody - an uplifting kind of energy to share with others around me." For her fans, she concluded, "After two years I am thrilled that this labor of love, this body of 11 uplifting songs has made it out into the world. I hope that it brings you joy, gives you a safe place to feel good, no matter what you are going through. This record was made from a place of love." To learn more about Sarah Clanton and her new music, check out her 