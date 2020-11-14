Special By By Markos Papadatos 30 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Sarah Buxton chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her upcoming "Signs Of Life" EP, which comes out on November 20. She listed "By Myself" as her personal favorite song on the EP. "It's so unique. It has a subject matter that I know is not sung about very often, which is a death from a first-person narrative. That's the first song I wrote from that perspective, and it was written within 20 to 30 minutes. It was a gift that dropped into the room that day, it was very pure and unique," she admitted. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "I like it actually, I wish that I would have been executing more over the last 10 years knowing how easy it is. Next year, I want to release more music every couple of months. It's fun and free to do this without a record label and just follow my heart in a way. I enjoy the process of doing this independently so much more." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she said, "Be where you are. Right now, they are putting a lot of pressure on people. There is always room to grow. Stay potent and hold on to what makes you, you. Keep your circle small and write with a few people that you really trust and have a sound with." She listed Chris Stapleton as her dream male duet choice in music. Buxton defined the word success as "harmony and peace of mind." "Easily working with the people that I want to work with, and them, wanting to work with me. Success is a version of what I already have going," she said. "Harmony, ease, creativity and lots of good feelings." Her new Signs of Life EP is available for pre-order by For her fans about her EP, she concluded, "This collection is a piece of my heart and my soul." To learn more about singer-songwriter Sarah Buxton and her music, check out her Sarah Buxton Kevin & King Regarding the song selection of her new EP, she said, "I had been working on three of the songs for a little while. 'Only The Truth' was the first one I recorded, and then I did 'By Myself' and 'Like I Need You' with the same people. I wanted to release it as a body of work. I picked songs that went along with how my heart has been feeling."She listed "By Myself" as her personal favorite song on the EP. "It's so unique. It has a subject matter that I know is not sung about very often, which is a death from a first-person narrative. That's the first song I wrote from that perspective, and it was written within 20 to 30 minutes. It was a gift that dropped into the room that day, it was very pure and unique," she admitted.On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "I like it actually, I wish that I would have been executing more over the last 10 years knowing how easy it is. Next year, I want to release more music every couple of months. It's fun and free to do this without a record label and just follow my heart in a way. I enjoy the process of doing this independently so much more."For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she said, "Be where you are. Right now, they are putting a lot of pressure on people. There is always room to grow. Stay potent and hold on to what makes you, you. Keep your circle small and write with a few people that you really trust and have a sound with."She listed Chris Stapleton as her dream male duet choice in music.Buxton defined the word success as "harmony and peace of mind." "Easily working with the people that I want to work with, and them, wanting to work with me. Success is a version of what I already have going," she said. "Harmony, ease, creativity and lots of good feelings."Her new Signs of Life EP is available for pre-order by clicking here For her fans about her EP, she concluded, "This collection is a piece of my heart and my soul."To learn more about singer-songwriter Sarah Buxton and her music, check out her official Facebook page and her homepage More about Sarah Buxton, Singersongwriter, signs of life, Ep Sarah Buxton Singersongwriter signs of life Ep