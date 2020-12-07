Special By By Markos Papadatos 60 mins ago in Music Artist Sanya N'Kanta chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new EP "These Are the Days," his future plans, and being an artist in the digital age. "My favorite song on the album is 'Waste My Time.' The best songs are almost effortless to write in my experience, and this was one of them. It represents my love, and there is a purity in it that you can hear and feel," he said. He opened up about "The Hard Lesson." "Memories and the thoughts of an old friend that I no longer speak to brought me there. Even though I miss the friendship, I think I am too petty and prideful to let it go and heal the relationship. I recognize this as a problem I have, but I still can't get over it. I guess when you cross the line with me, there is no going back when trust is lost," he said. On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "Writing music is pretty effortless for me, so I tend to work on music quite often. There are thousands of unfinished ideas on my hard drive. I've learned to save the actual songwriting and lyrics for when raw emotion hits me. It can come in the form, but most of my inspiration for this album came from my family." Regarding his future plans, he said, "I want to become the best artist I can be. I love this process and feel like I am making great strides with my art. I miss playing live, so I'm hoping things will improve soon with COVID, so I can get back to doing things that I love and being around the people who are important to me." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Technology has been liberating as far as recording and production goes. I still remember recording on a four-track cassette tape recorder when I first started writing and recording songs. Being able to distribute your music to listeners and have direct contact with them is a game-changer." Regarding his new EP, he remarked, "The EP These Are the Days is a reflective work with common themes to which most can relate. I genuinely love the album and wouldn't change anything about it. It's my story of growth and healing, and I can honestly say that it has a unique style of its own." He defined the word success as follows: "Success is happiness in what you are doing with your life. Living without regret and pursuing your passions." To learn more about artist Sanya N'Kanta and his music, check out his Sanya N'Kanta Breonna Collier On the song selection process of the new EP, he said, "I wanted to select songs written on and for acoustic instruments, unlike my previous album, The Counterfeit Revival. 