World-renowned electro house DJ and producer Sander van Doorn chatted with Digital Journal about his new track "One Love," as well as his plans for this year, which will include becoming a father.

On his new track "One Love," he said, "Frontliner made a remix of my Purple Haze track 'Bergen' and I made a remix of his track 'I'm the Melodyman' and we were super happy with the outcome, so we decided to get into the studio together. Even though our styles of dance music are very different, we had a great connection in the studio. We actually made the track in my home studio."

He continued, "Initially, we had a different vocal for the track, but that one didn't work out and my publisher suggested Daan Koch, who ended up writing the lyrics and is also the vocalist. I immediately knew his version was much better than the previous one and I am very happy with the outcome."

Sander van Doorn went on to praise hardstyle sensation Frontliner for being a "phenomenal producer." "It was really one of the most fun collaborations I have ever done," he admitted.

On his plans for 2019, he said, "This year, I will celebrate the 15-year anniversary of my Identity Radio show and will have a lot of new music coming out. Looking forward to Miami Music Week, where I will kick off my 2019 tour and I am super excited to become a dad very soon."

Regarding the future of electronic music in the next five years, he said, "I feel the niche markets are growing and growing and music is constantly evolving. I think more producers will get the chance due to advances in technology making everything much more accessible."

Digital transformation of electronic dance music (EDM)

On the impact of technology in the electronic music business, he said, "When I started my career, you had vinyl and then CDs, so you had a tangible product in your hands. I miss that because today the way to release a track is way easier and, of course, you are able to reach way more people these days compared to when I started out. The best for me was the feeling of going into a record shop to purchase a record."

He shared that he "constantly" uses technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician. "You are using your laptop, computer, speakers, and software to produce and SD cards to play. It is hard to think of a life without technology these days," he said.

For his fans, he concluded about his new song, "'One Love' is like a musical trip with different parts in it and that makes it special. It was something really exciting to create and hope you all experience the same feeling when you listen to it."