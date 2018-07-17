The summer of 2018 is turning out to be very busy for Long Island songstress Sammi Rae Murciano. She will be playing concerts all over Long Island this July and August.
On July 28, 2018, Murciano will be playing at Jones Beach Bandshell in Wantagh on Long Island at 8 p.m.
On August 3, she will be playing at the Long Beach Film Festival at 5 p.m., and on August 9, Murciano will be performing in Adventureland in Farmingdale between 7 to 9 p.m.
In addition, on August 26, Murciano will perform at Revolution Bar & Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island, and on September 8, she will be playing at Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington, New York.
Her EP The Story is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Sammi Rae Murciano, her music and upcoming concerts, check out her official homepage.
Read More: Earlier this year, Digital Journal reviewed Sammi Rae Murciano's video for "Reflection."