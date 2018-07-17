Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSammi Rae Murciano to perform shows on Long Island this summer

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The summer of 2018 is turning out to be very busy for Long Island songstress Sammi Rae Murciano. She will be playing concerts all over Long Island this July and August.
On July 28, 2018, Murciano will be playing at Jones Beach Bandshell in Wantagh on Long Island at 8 p.m.
On August 3, she will be playing at the Long Beach Film Festival at 5 p.m., and on August 9, Murciano will be performing in Adventureland in Farmingdale between 7 to 9 p.m.
In addition, on August 26, Murciano will perform at Revolution Bar & Music Hall in Amityville on Long Island, and on September 8, she will be playing at Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington, New York.
Her EP The Story is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Sammi Rae Murciano, her music and upcoming concerts, check out her official homepage.
Read More: Earlier this year, Digital Journal reviewed Sammi Rae Murciano's video for "Reflection."
More about Sammi Rae Murciano, Long island, Reflection, songstress, adventureland
 
Latest News
Top News
Quadrillion tons of diamond hidden in the Earth's interior
Extremely dangerous California wildfire burns near Yosemite
Expanding 'dead zone' in Arabian Sea raises climate change fears
Chinese 'reeducation camps' in spotlight at Kazakh trial
Review: Greta Van Fleet back with rocking single 'When the Curtain Falls' Special
WeWork's merger signals further shift to mobile office work
Rolls-Royce unveils hybrid flying taxi at Farnborough
Airbus leads the day at opening of Farnborough Air Show
New cryptocurrency exchange launches in Canada
Robert Lamm of Chicago opens up about 2018 North American Tour Special