Ironically enough, the video release of her "Reflection" video at 89 North Music Venue, coincides with her birthday celebration, so it will give her fans and listeners two reasons to celebrate.
Aside from her original music, Murciano
is known for her exceptional covers of songs by pop star James Arthur such as "Can I Be
," and "Say You Won't Let Go."
Her empowering single "Reflection" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
. It is a track on her EP The Story
.
Sammi Rae Murciano's EP The Story
is available on iTunes
.
To learn more about Long Island singing sensation Sammi Rae Muricano
, and her new music, check out her official Facebook page
, and website
.