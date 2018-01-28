Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSammi Rae Murciano to host video release at 89 North Music Venue

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     13 hours ago in Music
Patchogue - On February 17, rising Long Island singer-songwriter Sammi Rae Murciano will be hosting her video release at 89 North Music Venue in Patchogue.
Ironically enough, the video release of her "Reflection" video at 89 North Music Venue, coincides with her birthday celebration, so it will give her fans and listeners two reasons to celebrate.
Aside from her original music, Murciano is known for her exceptional covers of songs by pop star James Arthur such as "Can I Be," and "Say You Won't Let Go."
Her empowering single "Reflection" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. It is a track on her EP The Story.
Sammi Rae Murciano's EP The Story is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Long Island singing sensation Sammi Rae Muricano, and her new music, check out her official Facebook page, and website.
More about Sammi Rae Murciano, 89 north, patchogue, Long island
 
Latest News
Top News
AI is the key to unlocking business data
Op-Ed: Can AI deal with climate change AND human stupidity?
In the Galapagos, an idyllic hammerhead shark nursery
EU to back Brexit transition demands as tensions rock May
Zach Williams wins Grammy for Contemporary Christian Music Album
Review: Eminem amazing at Irving Plaza in New York for Citi Sound Vault Special
Exercise tracking app reveals details of military sites
Exercise tracking map highlights locations of deployed troops
Ikea's frugal billionaire founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91
'Time has come' for S.Sudan sanctions: AU chief