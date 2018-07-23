Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Farmingdale - On July 23, rising pop songstress Sammi Rae Murciano sat down and chatted at a local eatery about her upcoming concerts on Long Island, and she even spoke about her acting. On August 9, she will be playing a show in Adventureland in Farmingdale, which will span two hours, from 7 to 9 p.m. "I am very excited about that. It should be fun," she admitted. Towards the end of next month, on August 26, Murciano will be a part of a fundraiser that is held at Revolution Bar & Music Hall in Amityville, New York. At the start of the new school year, on September 8, Murciano will be returning to Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington for another show. In the future, she noted that she is excited to perform for more anti-bullying events, festivals, and school tours. On the impact of technology in the music business, Murciano said, "Technology is a good way to promote music and to get your content out there. I use technology to research different songs, and for inspiration for new music. Also to post and promote my music on social media. I use my iPhone to get different ideas and inspirations." Her three-track EP, The Story, which features the song " To learn more about up-and-coming singing sensation Sammi Rae Murciano, check out her This weekend, the teen sensation will be playing at Jones Beach Bandshell on July 28, and on the following week, on August 3, Murciano will be performing at the Long Beach Film Festival in the afternoon. "I am really excited, and I am also working on some new music," she said.On August 9, she will be playing a show in Adventureland in Farmingdale, which will span two hours, from 7 to 9 p.m. "I am very excited about that. It should be fun," she admitted.Towards the end of next month, on August 26, Murciano will be a part of a fundraiser that is held at Revolution Bar & Music Hall in Amityville, New York. At the start of the new school year, on September 8, Murciano will be returning to Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington for another show. In the future, she noted that she is excited to perform for more anti-bullying events, festivals, and school tours.On the impact of technology in the music business, Murciano said, "Technology is a good way to promote music and to get your content out there. I use technology to research different songs, and for inspiration for new music. Also to post and promote my music on social media. I use my iPhone to get different ideas and inspirations." Murciano also made her movie debut in such films as The Streetz and The Streetz 2, where she plays Big Tony's Daughter, with veteran radio host Dan Romano starring as Big Tony. The latter film was directed by Eddie Rivera, and Richard Kern served as assistant director. | "Those were a great experience, and so much fun," she said.Her three-track EP, The Story, which features the song " Reflection ," is available on iTunes To learn more about up-and-coming singing sensation Sammi Rae Murciano, check out her official website , and follow her on Twitter More about Sammi Rae Murciano, Pop, Long island, Summer, adventureland Sammi Rae Murciano Pop Long island Summer adventureland The Streetz