Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Artist and entrepreneur Samantha Meserati chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her Bret Michaels "Unbroken" portrait, and being an artist in the digital age. "The most important part of my work is trying to capture the soul of the person, and make every painting more than just a two-dimensional piece of art. Bret’s cover photo has a certain depth to it, and I was truly inspired to paint my own abstract version of it," she said. Meserati was afforded the privilege to be invited to "I was a little nervous because you always hear how rock stars are self-centered and make everything about themselves, but Bret couldn’t have been more genuine, humble and kind. Even after we took a few pictures, he made sure that I was the one who was happy with the final photos that were picked. He made the time spent at his house all about me, and I appreciated that gesture," she added. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It’s exciting to have a pop-up brick and mortar gallery in the West Village (NY), but with digital media, you can reach more people at any time of day. The hardest part is figuring out a way to break through all of the online noise. It’s definitely something I’m still learning, as I slowly grow my business digitally." "One minute, I'm designing and building a new website; then, I’m digitally capturing my art with my Canon DSLR and a few softbox kits; to editing in Lightroom and Photoshop; and finally uploading to all forms of digital media. Not to mention trying to fit all of this in while I spend weeks painting. I honestly don’t know how artists did this without the tools available today! I just love how busy it keeps me," she elaborated. Regarding life during quarantine, she said, "Being from New York, I literally witnessed the worst that has come with COVID. As with everyone, the uncertainty and fear has made it hard to function on some days. I poured myself into work and painted as much as humanly possible to stay positive and not get depressed with everything that’s going on. I’ve been very fortunate to have had a steady stream of commission work this year. It’s been a blessing to stay busy with work, and have the support of so many people, especially my family." When asked if there is a silver lining in this pandemic, she said, "This pandemic has really made me focus on what's important. Not just in art, but in life. With the business, I’ve been able to experiment a little more and try some things I’ve never attempted. I’ve also been able to really hone my woodworking skills and focus on making custom wood frames to include with each artwork sale." Meserati defined the word success as follows: "success come in many stages for me." "I first have to be happy and proud of the work I’m doing. I’m critical of everything I do, so it’s extremely important for me to love the end product and know I’ve done my best work. Once that’s achieved, then it’s knowing that the people who buy my art are happy. Even for the people who haven’t purchased my art, it’s amazing to receive such positive comments from all over the world about the work I’m doing," she said. Bret Michaels' new book is available on his official website by To learn more about artist Samantha Meserati, check out her Samantha Meserati and Bret Michaels Michaels Entertainment On her inspiration to paint Bret Michaels ' "Unbroken" portrait, she said, "After going through his new book, Auto-Scrap-Ography: Volume 1, I found that there is so much more to Bret than the rock star and TV personality. There’s a vulnerability to him that I wanted to capture in my painting. I've also been able to really hone my woodworking skills and focus on making custom wood frames to include with each artwork sale." Meserati defined the word success as follows: "success come in many stages for me." "I first have to be happy and proud of the work I'm doing. I'm critical of everything I do, so it's extremely important for me to love the end product and know I've done my best work. Once that's achieved, then it's knowing that the people who buy my art are happy. Even for the people who haven't purchased my art, it's amazing to receive such positive comments from all over the world about the work I'm doing," she said. Bret Michaels' new book is available on his official website by clicking here. To learn more about artist Samantha Meserati, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram and on Facebook.