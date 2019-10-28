This upcoming show will take place on Wednesday, December 4, at the Barclays Center
in Brooklyn, New York.
Aside from headliner Sam Hunt
, it will feature such diverse country artists as Dustin Lynch
, Chris Janson
, Runaway June
, Gone West
, and Matt Stell
, among others.
New York's Country 94.7 features such on-air radio personalities as Kelly Ford, Katie Neal, and Jesse Addy.
For more information on the "Stars & Strings" event at the Barclays Center, check out the radio station's official website
and their Facebook page
.