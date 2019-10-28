Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSam Hunt to headline New York's Country 94.7's 'Stars & Strings'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     50 mins ago in Music
Brooklyn - Country star Sam Hunt will be headlining the "Stars & Strings" event, which is presented by the hit radio station New York's Country 94.7.
This upcoming show will take place on Wednesday, December 4, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Aside from headliner Sam Hunt, it will feature such diverse country artists as Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Runaway June, Gone West, and Matt Stell, among others.
New York's Country 94.7 features such on-air radio personalities as Kelly Ford, Katie Neal, and Jesse Addy.
For more information on the "Stars & Strings" event at the Barclays Center, check out the radio station's official website and their Facebook page.
More about sam hunt, Country 947, Country, Stars & Strings
 
Latest News
Top News
Flights and fake passports: The 'VIP packages' enticing Vietnamese to UK
'The Annas?': Oscar honorees target Hollywood gender equality
Tesla's Elon Musk introduces new 'Solar Glass Roof'
Daniel Goddard bids farewell to 'The Young and The Restless' fans
Review: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees amazing on Mister Rogers tribute CD Special
Bitcoin staying well above $9,500 level after breaching $10,000
Review: Linda Prefontaine pens inspirational 'Pre Log – Running Log' Special
Air Force's X-37B spaceplane back on Earth after 780-day mission
Essential Science: Linking screen time and obesity together
US new regulations on sending humanitarian aid to Iran