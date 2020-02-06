Sam Hunt announces 'Southside' country album, 2020 summer tour

Wantagh
Country superstar Sam Hunt will be releasing his highly-anticipated sophomore studio album, "Southside," on April 3, via MCA Nashville.
Southside features his latest smash single "Kinfolks," as well as the introspective ballad "Sinning With You," among other tracks.
Aside from the announcement of his upcoming studio album, Southside, Hunt will also hit the road on his headlining tour, "The Southside Summer Tour" 2020, where he will be joined by such special musical guests as Kip Moore, Travis Denning, ERNEST and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus. This tour is promoted by Live Nation, and it will officially kick off on May 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina. On July 24, Hunt will be performing at the Northwell Health Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island.
This past December, Sam Hunt headlined the "Stars & Strings" event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which was presented by the hit radio station New York's Country 94.7.
To learn more about country star Sam Hunt and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
