On March 7, country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "To a T," as well as the impact of streaming on the country music business. He also revealed his dream female duet choice, aside from his wife.

On his new music video, Hurd said, "It was great to take the song's idea and then, multiply it and show other couples and their interactions."

This past January, Hurd played at the Bowery Ballroom in New York, which was a "special" experience. "There is something about playing that room and playing in New York City," he admitted. "I will always remember New York. The crowd was so energetic. I never imagined having the words 'sold out' next to my name, especially in New York."

Hurd revealed that his songwriting is inspired by where he grew up, as well as other songwriters that he gets to work with. "I just put out the song 'Michigan for the Winter,' and it's a song about where I grew up," he said. "I love putting my story into my music."

Digital transformation of country music

On the impact of technology on country music, Hurd said, "I love it. There are not that many barriers between the fans and the artists, and the music that they love. I really enjoy getting to put out one single at a time. It's a really great way to get moving as an artist and a great way to build a fan-base. Streaming makes that strategy so much easier."

Aside from his wife, Grammy award-winning country star Maren Morris, Hurd listed Tenille Townes as his dream female duet choice in the country genre. "I really love what Tenille Townes is doing," he said. "Tenille is such a great artist. We met her on tour with Maren. She's like Alanis Morissette meets Brandi Carlile meets country music. I am pretty excited about a lot of women in country music and what they are doing now."

Hurd defined the word success as "being able to do the job that you always wanted to." "This is the only job that I ever wanted to do," he acknowledged. "i get to be a country music artist and writer in Nashville, Tennessee."

For his fans, Hurd concluded, "I am thankful that the song 'To a T' is being played on the radio. It has been really fun watching the crowds at my show react to it."