Special By By Markos Papadatos 50 mins ago in Music Russian Roulette chatted with Digital Journal about his new song "Discarded," as well as his musical inspirations and plans for the future. On the song's music video, he said, "Director Dustin Bath and Nathan, my manager, wanted to come up with a concept for the video to express emotion. We did a lot of close up shots and portrait shots. We filmed in Venice beach and Malibu. It was such a fun experience, we rented a 1971 Pontiac Lemans convertible. I got to work with Hanna Beth who was nothing but fun to work with. I wish we had a blooper section because we clowned around a lot." He shared that he is currently working in a detox, and he is applying to get his Certified Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CAADAC), in an effort to become an addiction counselor. "I will also be releasing my album Russian Roulette, I hope to tour this fall and continue to keep going to fashion week and start this second album. Also, to build my fan-base even more and keep inspiring and helping others like me," he said. Russian Roulette shared that he draws influences from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Outkast, DMX, Rakim, Eminem, Linkin Park, and Marilyn Manson. "My past experiences have definitely inspired me as a musician. God gave me a gift to create art from my pain. Turn something painful into something beautiful," he said. Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology on the music business, he responded, "Well, I'm not too big into social media. It's not my cup of tea but it's part of the industry so I follow along." On his use of technology in his daily routine, Russian Roulette said, "It gives me the ability to talk to fans about endeavors they have experienced and we can relate and talk about it. I love that part. Having people who enjoy listening to my music and having my music help them is something very special I hope every artist can experience." Russian Roulette listed Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly, DMX and Marilyn Manson as his dream collaboration choices in music. For his fans, he concluded about "Discarded," "Whether you enjoy the music or not I just want people to listen to the message and feel the emotion. I want my fans to feel like they have family and my music is very personal. I want to reach people who relate to me at a deep level." To learn more about Russian Roulette, check out his He started his album Russian Roulette in the spring of 2016 when he linked up with his manager Nathan James. "I always wanted to write a song to my birth mom but could never translate my feelings into lyrics surrounding the issue. I emailed my producer to make a beat along the lines of my ideas, about two weeks later I received the instrumental and started writing. Two days after brainstorming and writing I somehow got in contact with my birth brother. This was the first time in 18 years I had talked to him. Having people who enjoy listening to my music and having my music help them is something very special I hope every artist can experience."Russian Roulette listed Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly, DMX and Marilyn Manson as his dream collaboration choices in music.For his fans, he concluded about "Discarded," "Whether you enjoy the music or not I just want people to listen to the message and feel the emotion. I want my fans to feel like they have family and my music is very personal. I want to reach people who relate to me at a deep level."To learn more about Russian Roulette, check out his official Facebook page and Instagram page