Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music R&B singing sensation Ruben Studdard (and "American Idol" Season 2 winner) chatted with Digital Journal about his new tribute album "Ruben Sings Luther," and his upcoming show at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury. Studdard continued, "It's a wonderful album and I hope the fans get the opportunity to go out and listen to it." From this collection, Studdard listed "Don't You Know That?" as his personal favorite Luther Vandross tune. Studdard was drawn to Vandross' music for his ability to interpret songs. "I love his ability to be a song interpreter. That makes me a big fan. My mom was one of his biggest fans. Her love, however, didn't really attract me to his music. When I became serious as a vocalist, around 14 or 15 years old, I got to see how great Luther Vandross was," he said. On his plans for the future, he said, "I'm definitely going to finish this leg of the tour, and hopefully, I will do a second leg of the tour. Once we finish with this Luther Vandross album, I am looking forward to recording my next album." Studdard will be performing at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island on May 2, as part of his "Always & Forever" show, which will consist of the Luther Vandross classics. "The 'Ruben Sings Luther' show is a really good time. It's a great time to sit back and reminisce and enjoy great music. Hopefully, people will come out and they feel the nostalgia in the songs," he said. He listed fellow American Idol winner and Grammy-winning songstress Fantasia as his dream female collaboration choice. "I would still love to record with my sister Fantasia, but it just has to be right," he said. On the impact of technology on the music business, Studdard said, "I think it's fine. People definitely need to have places to listen to music. I don't think there is ever going to be a time to purchasing CDs. Technology is so much more advanced than that. It's the same way with pretty much everything. Technology always advances, and we are sitting back wondering what happened and why. It gives the artists the opportunities to be more connected with their fans. We get the chance to release more material. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds with technology." Studdard defined the word success as follows: "To keep moving after failure." His Ruben Sings Luther album is available on To learn more about R&B artist Ruben Studdard, check out his Read More: Ruben Studdard's latest album, Ruben Sings Luther, earned a glowing review from On the song selection process for his new album (where he paid homage to the late but great Luther Vandross), Studdard said, "I just went in there and started singing. I didn't have any magical or grand idea. 