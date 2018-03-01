Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Columbia recording artist Rozzi chatted with Digital Journal about her new radio single "Never Over You," as well as her songwriting inspirations. Rozzi revealed that her songwriting inspiration that comes from "the most potent place" is her own personal life. "I try to work on ideas all the time, since that's what I do. For me, songs always start with lyrics. I really admire people that hear chords and melodies out of nowhere, but for me, the point of the song is to say something. Songwriting is an energy release for me," she admitted. For aspiring musicians, her advice is as follows: "Focus on making really good music. Nothing matters if you don't have good music. Make something you love." Rozzi listed country star Chris Stapleton as her dream duet choice. As a songwriter, she shared that she loves Stapleton's music. She defined the word success as follows: "Getting to travel the world and playing my songs for people, and having them come and sing along. It's about having a personal connection with my audience." Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology in the music business, Rozzi admitted that she "grew up with that change happening." "The only thing that has felt constant to me is that the music business is changing. I've had CDs as a kid, but then I had an iPod very quickly. I remember that from being young. I think it would have been cool to have lived during a time when people bought music," she said. For more information on pop singer-songwriter Rozzi, check out her Read More: Digital Journal gave " Regarding her new single, Rozzi said, "I wrote it over a fight with my boyfriend at the time. I went to a coffee shop, where I free wrote my feelings. I was exhausted, and I found myself writing about all of the things of the relationship that I was over. What I kept coming back to, was that despite all of those things that I did not like about the relationship, I was not over him. My favorite line from the song was 'I overthink and it makes you overdrink,' and that's what made me want to finish the song. This song was so personal to me, so to see so many people relate to it, and connect with it, means so much to me. It reminds me that we are all the same."Rozzi revealed that her songwriting inspiration that comes from "the most potent place" is her own personal life. "I try to work on ideas all the time, since that's what I do. For me, songs always start with lyrics. I really admire people that hear chords and melodies out of nowhere, but for me, the point of the song is to say something. Songwriting is an energy release for me," she admitted.For aspiring musicians, her advice is as follows: "Focus on making really good music. Nothing matters if you don't have good music. Make something you love."Rozzi listed country star Chris Stapleton as her dream duet choice. As a songwriter, she shared that she loves Stapleton's music. She defined the word success as follows: "Getting to travel the world and playing my songs for people, and having them come and sing along. It's about having a personal connection with my audience."On the impact of technology in the music business, Rozzi admitted that she "grew up with that change happening." "The only thing that has felt constant to me is that the music business is changing. I've had CDs as a kid, but then I had an iPod very quickly. I remember that from being young. I think it would have been cool to have lived during a time when people bought music," she said.For more information on pop singer-songwriter Rozzi, check out her official Facebook page : Digital Journal gave " Never Over You " by Rozzi a favorable review. More about Rozzi, Columbia, Never Over You, Single, chris stapleton Rozzi Columbia Never Over You Single chris stapleton