Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Pop recording artist Rozzi chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Best Friend Song," her music inspirations, and she offered advice for young and aspiring singers. Regarding her music inspirations, she said, "My life inspires me. I write very personal songs. Sometimes I wish I didn’t because, when they come out, I feel kind of exposed. But it’s the only way I know how to do it. My hope is that I’m doing for someone what my heroes have done for me. When you hear Stevie Nicks or Alanis Morrisette or Beyoncé be so fearless with their lyrics, it makes you feel less alone." When asked about life during quarantine, she noted that at first it wasn't bad. "I like an excuse to be alone in my apartment and go to sleep at 9 p.m. It got harder, but I mostly just feel lucky. This time has been so hard for so many people - the optimist in me is hoping it will be some kind of reset for our country. A chance to reckon with more than one illness. I’m trying to visualize us on the other side. In my head we’re all at a sweaty dance party and the world is a more just, environmentally conscious place," she said. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "I’m not great at the Internet. I belong on a real stage with real people in front of me. But thank god for the Internet right now, Zoom shows are better than no shows." For young and aspiring artists, Rozzi said, "I would tell new artists to listen to their instincts and to be patient if they don’t hear them yet. I always knew what I wanted to do but it took me a little while to know who I was. I would say don’t worry so much about getting a manager or signing a deal - just write a hundred songs and write a hundred more. And learn from your idols. I’ve taken voice lessons for years but I learned almost as much by learning live Aretha Franklin albums note for note." On her dream collaboration choices in music, she responded, "Justin Vernon would be my dream. Or Ariana Grande. Chris Stapleton too. I wanna sing with the best singers." Rozzi defined the word success as "making art that I love and using it to connect with as many people possible." "I want people to like what I make, but it’s meaningless if it’s not authentic to me," she said. For her fans, she concluded about "Best Friend Song," "I hope it makes you feel connected to the friends you miss. I miss my friends so much, it’s not the same six feet apart. I hope the song makes you laugh and I hope it makes you think of good times with your friends. Those moments have been the best of my life." "Best Friend Song" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about pop recording artist Rozzi, check out her Regarding her new single "Best Friend Song," she said, "I wrote it the day my best friend Tatti moved out of our apartment. We lived together for years and when she left, it felt like the end of an era. I was sad but I didn’t want to write a sad song so I wrote something funny instead. I never thought I'd release it, it was just for us."Regarding her music inspirations, she said, "My life inspires me. I write very personal songs. Sometimes I wish I didn’t because, when they come out, I feel kind of exposed. But it’s the only way I know how to do it. My hope is that I’m doing for someone what my heroes have done for me. When you hear Stevie Nicks or Alanis Morrisette or Beyoncé be so fearless with their lyrics, it makes you feel less alone."When asked about life during quarantine, she noted that at first it wasn't bad. "I like an excuse to be alone in my apartment and go to sleep at 9 p.m. It got harder, but I mostly just feel lucky. This time has been so hard for so many people - the optimist in me is hoping it will be some kind of reset for our country. A chance to reckon with more than one illness. I’m trying to visualize us on the other side. In my head we’re all at a sweaty dance party and the world is a more just, environmentally conscious place," she said.On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "I’m not great at the Internet. I belong on a real stage with real people in front of me. But thank god for the Internet right now, Zoom shows are better than no shows."For young and aspiring artists, Rozzi said, "I would tell new artists to listen to their instincts and to be patient if they don’t hear them yet. I always knew what I wanted to do but it took me a little while to know who I was. I would say don’t worry so much about getting a manager or signing a deal - just write a hundred songs and write a hundred more. And learn from your idols. I’ve taken voice lessons for years but I learned almost as much by learning live Aretha Franklin albums note for note."On her dream collaboration choices in music, she responded, "Justin Vernon would be my dream. Or Ariana Grande. Chris Stapleton too. I wanna sing with the best singers."Rozzi defined the word success as "making art that I love and using it to connect with as many people possible." "I want people to like what I make, but it’s meaningless if it’s not authentic to me," she said.For her fans, she concluded about "Best Friend Song," "I hope it makes you feel connected to the friends you miss. I miss my friends so much, it’s not the same six feet apart. I hope the song makes you laugh and I hope it makes you think of good times with your friends. Those moments have been the best of my life.""Best Friend Song" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about pop recording artist Rozzi, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Rozzi, Pop, Artist, best friend song Rozzi Pop Artist best friend song