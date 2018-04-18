Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter, Elizabeth Mencel, better known as ROZES, chatted with Digital Journal about her latest collaboration, "Where Would We Be," and her smash hit "Roses" with The Chainsmokers. Her plans for the future include releasing an EP, more songwriting, as well as performing at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival at Jones Beach Theater. "I am super excited about that venue. I love that festival," she said. Each day, ROZES is motivated by life. "I go into the studio thinking about things that I'm going through and my friends are going through. I'm motivated by just living," she said, with a sweet laugh. Her collaboration "Roses," with The Chainsmokers was a smash hit worldwide. "That was amazing. The response has been so crazy," she said. Speaking of collaborations, ROZES is all about "girl power" and listed popular rapper Nicki Minaj as her dream collaboration choice. "I would love to work with Nicki Minaj. That would be such a cool collaboration. Also, Ariana Grande. That would be dope as well," she said. Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology on the music business, she said, "Technology has been an amazing push in the music industry. With Soundcloud, Spotify, Snapchat and Twitter, it has been so easy to get your music out there. It has made a really awesome avenue for indie artists and writers such as me to be able to share music. It also gives bigger artists the ability to be humanized. You can converse with your fans and they get to see your personality." On her use of technology in her daily routine, ROZES said, "To be honest, it's all I ever do. Mostly, on Instagram and on Twitter. I'm a huge mental health advocate. I have a fan group via Twitter, so it has been helpful for me to share and promote my music, and for people to discover me as well." In her spare time, she enjoys yoga, spending time with her dog, hanging out with friends, working out and music. "I love music. It's my hobby and my career," she said. "Where Would We Be" by ROZES and Nicky Romero is available on Read More: Digital Journal reviewed " Regarding her single "Where Would We Be," ROZES said, "It was the perfect storm. We both needed singles and we both wanted to take the chance, and it was the perfect moment. We came up with 'Where Would We Be.' Nicky Romero is super-talented, and very nice. Working with him was amazing, since he is very creative. I wrote it on the piano, and he added his really awesome, unique twist to it."Her plans for the future include releasing an EP, more songwriting, as well as performing at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival at Jones Beach Theater. "I am super excited about that venue. I love that festival," she said.Each day, ROZES is motivated by life. "I go into the studio thinking about things that I'm going through and my friends are going through. I'm motivated by just living," she said, with a sweet laugh.Her collaboration "Roses," with The Chainsmokers was a smash hit worldwide. "That was amazing. The response has been so crazy," she said.Speaking of collaborations, ROZES is all about "girl power" and listed popular rapper Nicki Minaj as her dream collaboration choice. "I would love to work with Nicki Minaj. That would be such a cool collaboration. Also, Ariana Grande. That would be dope as well," she said.On the impact of technology on the music business, she said, "Technology has been an amazing push in the music industry. With Soundcloud, Spotify, Snapchat and Twitter, it has been so easy to get your music out there. It has made a really awesome avenue for indie artists and writers such as me to be able to share music. It also gives bigger artists the ability to be humanized. You can converse with your fans and they get to see your personality."On her use of technology in her daily routine, ROZES said, "To be honest, it's all I ever do. Mostly, on Instagram and on Twitter. I'm a huge mental health advocate. I have a fan group via Twitter, so it has been helpful for me to share and promote my music, and for people to discover me as well."In her spare time, she enjoys yoga, spending time with her dog, hanging out with friends, working out and music. "I love music. It's my hobby and my career," she said."Where Would We Be" by ROZES and Nicky Romero is available on iTunes : Digital Journal reviewed " Where Would We Be " by ROZES. More about rozes, Nicki Minaj, chainsmokers, Roses, nicky romero rozes Nicki Minaj chainsmokers Roses nicky romero